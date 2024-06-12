New Inogic Undo2Restore App Release - Restore deleted Dynamics 365 / Dataverse records in Bulk

We are excited to introduce Undo2Restore Tool, designed to address the challenges of bulk CRM data recovery” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a trusted ISV partner for Dynamics 365 CRM/Dataverse, is proud to announce the new update to its Undo2Restore app to help users restore deleted table records and undo record changes in bulk.

Undo2Restore is a powerful productivity app for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Dataverse (Power Apps) that helps easily undo changes and restore deleted records with just one click for single or multiple records (custom or standard). It works for any entity with auditing enabled, making it a CRM’s "ctrl+z" button.

Undo2Restore provides greater flexibility and control for both accidental deletions and past edits. The app offers a more comprehensive and user-friendly approach to recovering data in Dynamics 365 CRM and Dataverse.

With Undo2Restore App, Inogic has already resolved the issue of undoing changes and restoring deleted records, but when it came to performing this operation in bulk, there was still some room for improvement.

Announcing Undo2Restore Tool, a Windows-based tool that enables users to restore deleted records and undo unwanted record changes in bulk for up to N number of records.

"We are excited to introduce Undo2Restore Tool, designed to address the challenges of bulk CRM data recovery," said Roohi Shaikh, CEO of Inogic."Undo2Restore tool becomes a safety net in Dynamics 365 CRM, providing unmatched peace of mind with its one-click bulk data recovery for accidental edits and deletions. Inogic remains committed to continuously upgrading its apps to help organizations maintain data accuracy, save time, and enhance productivity, ultimately supporting better decision-making and business outcomes”.

How Undo2Restore app and tool helps businesses with CRM data restoration:

• Efficiency and Time-Saving: The ability to restore deleted records and undo changes in bulk significantly reduces the time and effort required to correct mistakes. This is especially important for large datasets where manual corrections would be impractical and time-consuming.

• Minimizing Errors: By offering easy-to-use "ctrl+z" functionality, the app helps businesses quickly rectify accidental changes or deletions. This reduces the risk of data loss and ensures the integrity of the CRM data, which is crucial for maintaining accurate customer information and analytics.

• Enhanced Data Management: The app supports all entities with enabled auditing, making it versatile for different types of data within the CRM system. This comprehensive support ensures that businesses can manage both standard and custom entities effectively.

• Improved Productivity: By automating the process of undoing changes and restoring data, employees can focus more on strategic tasks rather than being bogged down by manual corrections. This boost in productivity can lead to better overall business performance.

• Reliability and Trust: Knowing that there is a reliable tool to revert unwanted changes instills confidence in users, allowing them to experiment and utilize the CRM system more freely without the fear of making irreversible errors.

• Scalability: As companies grow, the amount of data they manage also increases. The ability to manage bulk changes and deletions ensures that the CRM system remains scalable and efficient, supporting business growth without additional complexity.

It’s time to end data restoration woes in Dynamics 365 CRM and Dataverse with the new Undo2Restore app and tool by Inogic!

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Appointment scheduling, et al.

Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration - Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

