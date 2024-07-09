Swedish Government nominates Jessika Roswall as new European Commissioner

SWEDEN, July 9 - “Ms Roswall has extensive experience in dealing with EU-related issues – from the Riksdag Committee on EU Affairs and as Sweden’s Minister for EU Affairs. She was vital to our efforts during the successful Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2023 and has a broad network of contacts in the EU,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“I’m very honoured and grateful for this trust. The EU faces many challenges: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the climate, competitiveness and criminality. I’m proud of this Government’s efforts in the EU, and I look forward to continuing these efforts,” says Ms Roswall.

The next step in this process is for the Council of the EU and the appointed President of the Commission to jointly compose a list of Commissioners for the Commission, after which the European Parliament will vote to approve the Commission as a whole.

Sweden’s current European Commissioner is Ylva Johansson, who has served in this role since 2019.