Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit by Her Excellency Bounkham Vorachit and His Excellency Malaithong Kommasith of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, 10 to 12 July 2024

Her Excellency Bounkham Vorachit, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and His Excellency Malaithong Kommasith, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos) will visit Singapore under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) from 10 to 12 July 2024. Minister Bounkham and Minister Malaithong are the 78th and 79th Fellows, and the fourth and fifth from Laos. Minister Bounkham and Minister Malaithong’s visit under the LKYEF programme coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Laos this year.

Minister Bounkham and Minister Malaithong will jointly call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. They will also meet Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng. Chairman of the LKYEF Mr Lee Tzu Yang will host a welcome dinner for Minister Bounkham and Minister Malaithong.

Minister Bounkham and Minister Malaithong will receive briefings from Singapore agencies, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Environment Agency and Civil Service College, and make site visits while in Singapore.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and strengthening of bilateral relations with Singapore.

9 JULY 2024