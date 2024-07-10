Request for Information* Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 334-8881





DATE/TIME: Between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hill Rd, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Theft & Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





VICTIM: Brian & Karen Raymond

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 7/3/2024, at approximately 1930 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a theft from a camp in Westfield. Karen Raymond reported a large storage container at her camp had been broken into and several items including various power tools were taken. During the course of the investigation, it was determined force was used to enter the storage container. This incident occurred between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit















