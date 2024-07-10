*Request for Information* Derby Barracks
CASE#: 24A5003415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: Between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hill Rd, Westfield, VT
VIOLATION: Theft & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Brian & Karen Raymond
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/3/2024, at approximately 1930 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a theft from a camp in Westfield. Karen Raymond reported a large storage container at her camp had been broken into and several items including various power tools were taken. During the course of the investigation, it was determined force was used to enter the storage container. This incident occurred between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881