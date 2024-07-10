Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,848 in the last 365 days.

*Request for Information* Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew                              

STATION: Derby Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 334-8881


DATE/TIME: Between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hill Rd, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Theft & Unlawful Mischief


ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


VICTIM: Brian & Karen Raymond

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 7/3/2024, at approximately 1930 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a theft from a camp in Westfield. Karen Raymond reported a large storage container at her camp had been broken into and several items including various power tools were taken. During the course of the investigation, it was determined force was used to enter the storage container. This incident occurred between June 23, 2024 & July 3, 2024. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit





Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

You just read:

*Request for Information* Derby Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more