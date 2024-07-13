Madhya Pradesh Achieves Record-Breaking Tourist Footfalls in 2023, Tripling 2022 Numbers
Rural Tourism in Madhya Pradesh: where traditional culture, vibrant festivals, and breathtaking landscapes create unforgettable memories
Spiritual and religious experiential tourism is driving this footfall surgeBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh created a new record in tourism footfalls in 2023, three times more than the footfalls of 2022 - 112.1 million footfalls in 2023 compared to 34.1 million footfalls in 2022.
Madhya Pradesh offers year-round destination experience choices including an array of immersive festivals and events. Experiential tourism choices which range from Wildlife, Nature, Heritage, and Adventure to rural life experiences to Spiritual tourism. Rural and Tribal tourism are the popular offerings of Madhya Pradesh. Tourists seek Madhya Pradesh for deep spiritual and religious experiences, this is the newest highlight trend. According to Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture Govt of M.P. and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, “Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice and recently we are seeing its resurgence as a cultural, religious destination.” He added “The record-breaking tourist arrivals are a testament to Madhya Pradesh's immense appeal as a diverse and enriching travel destination. The continuous emphasis on developing infrastructure, promoting religious tourism, and highlighting our distinctive cultural heritage has played a key role in drawing visitors from all over India and the world. Our dedication lies in improving our tourism offerings even more and guaranteeing that Madhya Pradesh continues to be a preferred destination for travelers in search of memorable and enriching experiences.”
A series of 100 tourism village locations across six cultural zones across Baghelkhand, Bundelkhand, Chambal, Malwa, Nimad, and Mahakaushal have seen a marked increase of tourist footfalls and night stays. Comfortable lodging, local cultural experiences including arts & crafts, local cuisine, folk songs local dances, and camping in tents and mud houses add a different shade to these homestay experiences. Madhya Pradesh’s responsible souvenir project offers local handicrafts made by local artisans which provide the much-needed livelihood in these communities. To facilitate souvenir product development and the promotion of local handicraft and handloom arts and crafts centers are being established at village levels like the Art & Craft Centres at Madla and Dhamma.
Madhya Pradesh is also referred to as ‘The green heart of Incredible India’ as it’s a forest-rich state that has added to its green cover. Known as the ‘The Tiger State of India’, Madhya Pradesh is the only State where cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park, where they have settled and procreated. From deer to wild boar to tigers, Madhya Pradesh is a world of wild animals. For avid nature lovers, there are 11 National Parks, 6 Tiger Reserves and 18 Wildlife Sanctuaries to quench their adventure thirst. The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is a kaleidoscope of nature.
Madhya Pradesh is reputed as a safe destination for travelers, especially women solo travelers. The State has also added thrust to luxury tourism with luxury resorts around its national parks which attract tourists for wellness and rejuvenation services.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Break Away in Madhya Pradesh | Explore The Heart of Incredible India | MP Tourism