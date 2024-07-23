Addlly Launches Zero-Prompt Shopify AI Writer App to Enhance E-commerce Content Creation

Addlly Shopify AI SEO Blog Writer Interface of Addlly Shopify AI SEO Blog Writer

Addlly AI launches the first zero-prompt Shopify AI SEO Writer app, enabling effortless creation of blogs and social media posts directly from Shopify products.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Gen AI company Addlly AI has launched the first zero-prompt Shopify AI SEO Writer app, tailored specifically for Shopify users. This innovative AI tool enables the effortless creation of high-quality, SEO-optimized blog posts and social media content based on the store’s Shopify products, all without the need for prompt engineering.

The Shopify AI Writer app simplifies content creation into a few easy steps. Users can select products from their Shopify store catalogue, adjust the AI writer’s settings—including tone, and language—to align with their brand, and review and select from suggested trending blog topics tailored to their chosen products.

The AI writer then generates a full eCommerce blog article, complete with automatic internal product linking. Users can review and edit the content, adding product images as needed. Additionally, the app generates ready-to-post social media content for platforms like Facebook, Twitter(X), and LinkedIn to drive traffic to the store.

Key features of the Shopify AI Writer include:

1. Trending topic suggestions to keep content relevant

2. eCommerce product selection for easy product listing

3. Customizable geolocation targeting for localised SEO

4. Complete keyword SEO optimization for better search engine rankings

5. Automatic internal product linking to enhance blog posts

6. Social media content generation to extend the store’s reach.

Plans and pricing for the Shopify AI Writer are designed to cater to different business needs. The Starter Pack is free, while the Basic Pack is priced at $99 per month, the Pro Pack at $249 per month, and custom pricing is available for the Enterprise Pack based on specific requirements.

Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI, commented, “With the Shopify AI Writer, we are empowering merchants to focus on their core business while our AI handles the content creation. We designed the Shopify AI Writer to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it accessible for all levels of content creators. Our goal is to help Shopify store owners enhance their digital presence with minimal effort, and the AI Writer app is a testament to that mission."

Addlly is committed to providing cutting-edge AI solutions that empower businesses to enhance their digital presence. The Shopify AI Writer app is the latest addition to their AI Playground designed to streamline content creation and boost eCommerce success.

Addlly also offers complete brand tone customization for large storefronts and Shopify Plus customers with its AI Playground available in several Asian languages and multiple LLM choices.

Addlly's Shopify AI Writer is now available for all Shopify users. To learn more about this innovative tool and how it can benefit your e-commerce business, visit the official website at https://addlly.ai/shopify-ai-writer/.