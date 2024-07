Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - (M) REFUNDS.--A PERSON MAY BE ENTITLED TO A REFUND OF THE

ELECTRIC VEHICLE ROAD USER CHARGE PAID FOR A VEHICLE THAT WOULD

OTHERWISE HAVE BEEN EXEMPT UNDER SECTION 9004. A PERSON ENTITLED

TO A REFUND OF THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ROAD USE FEE SHALL APPLY FOR

AN ANNUAL REFUND IN A MANNER SIMILAR TO THE REFUND PROCESS USED

FOR LIQUID FUELS, FUELS AND ALTERNATIVE FUELS UNDER SECTION

9017.

(N) RENTAL VEHICLES.--THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ROAD USER CHARGE

UNDER THIS SECTION SHALL BE CONSIDERED A RENTAL VEHICLE

LICENSING AND TITLE FEE IMPOSED BY THE COMMONWEALTH UNDER THIS

TITLE FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 1603-A OF THE ACT OF MARCH 4,

1971 (P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS THE TAX REFORM CODE OF 1971 .

(O) REGULATIONS.--THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, IN

CONSULTATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT, MAY PROMULGATE REGULATIONS TO

IMPLEMENT THIS SECTION.

(P) TEMPORARY REGULATIONS.--IN ORDER TO FACILITATE THE

PROMPT IMPLEMENTATION OF THIS SECTION, REGULATIONS PROMULGATED

BY THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IN CONSULTATION WITH THE

DEPARTMENT UNDER THIS SECTION DURING THE TWO YEARS FOLLOWING THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION SHALL BE DEEMED TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS, WHICH SHALL EXPIRE NO LATER THAN THREE YEARS

FOLLOWING THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION OR UPON THE

PROMPT PROMULGATION OF FINAL REGULATIONS. THE TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS MAY NOT BE SUBJECT TO:

(1) SECTIONS 201, 202, 203, 204, AND 205 OF THE ACT OF

JULY 31, 1968 (P.L.769, NO.240), REFERRED TO AS THE

COMMONWEALTH DOCUMENTS LAW .

(2) SECTION 204(B) OF THE ACT OF OCTOBER 15, 1980

(P.L.950, NO.164), KNOWN AS THE COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEYS ACT .

(3) THE ACT OF JUNE 25, 1982 (P.L.633, NO.181), KNOWN AS

20230SB0656PN1811 - 18 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30