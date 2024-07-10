Titan OS partners with A+E Networks EMEA adding five channels to its FAST offering

AE Networks Titan OS A+E

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announces its partnership with A+E Networks EMEA, the global media and entertainment brand portfolio, to launch five new channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The roll-out of five channels: Inside Crime, Mystery TV, World War TV, History Hunters, Deal Masters, strengthens Titan OS' premium and local content proposition and expands the range of entertainment across categories such as history, mystery, factual entertainment and true crime to cater to all tastes and make content discovery easier.

The A+E Networks EMEA channels are easily accessible via the channel EPG - accessible from the home page and also with a single click of a dedicated button on the remote control - allowing viewers to easily discover content and reduce search time.

“A+E Networks EMEA's decision to launch its channels on Titan OS is a big step forward for our continued growth”, stated Judith Diaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS. “As a European company, we understand the importance of offering localised content that resonates with all audiences. These five new channels add even more variety to Titan OS' portfolio of premium and brand-safe content that will be a great addition for both viewers and advertisers”.

Julie Mitchelmore, VP Product and Commercial Partnerships & Regional Director MENA, said: ‘’We're thrilled to partner with Titan OS to launch our exciting FAST portfolio of channels. Viewers will now have access to our amazing library of content, featuring captivating history, true crime, mystery, and world war stories. This collaboration offers fresh ways to enjoy our best factual entertainment’’.

Titan OS powers Philips smart TVs in the UK and Ireland, and will be rolled out on JVC devices later thanks to its partnership with Currys, enabling access to the full range of content from A+E Networks EMEA to new audiences.

This launch marks another step forward in Titan OS' mission to re-think TV by making it easier for viewers to discover content and for brands to connect with hard-to-reach audiences. Viewers can enjoy their favourite content for free, supported by relevant and compelling ad experiences.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About A+E Networks EMEA

At A+E Networks EMEA, we share stories that matter everywhere, anywhere. A leader in factual entertainment, our compelling, award-winning content connects with millions across the UK, Nordics, Benelux, Germany, Italy, Spain, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Our portfolio of premium brands – The HISTORY® Channel, Crime + Investigation®, HISTORY2®, BLAZE®, and COSMO TV® - inspire and excite viewers with hit franchises (Forged in Fire), must-see dramas (Vikings) and original commissions (The Hunt for Baltic Gold and Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter). Our stories are global and local, linear and digital, and always compelling. With offices in London, Rome, Madrid, Warsaw, Munich, and Johannesburg, we are a truly international company that celebrates difference and diversity.