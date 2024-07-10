Submit Release
Việt Nam, Malaysia promote bilateral trade cooperation

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening and promoting bilateral trade relations between Việt Nam and Malaysia during their working session in Hà Nội.

The same day, the two ministers co-chaired the 4th meeting of the Việt Nam - Malaysia Joint Trade Committee.

At the meeting, Minister Diên affirmed that Malaysia is an important partner of Việt Nam, especially in trade and investment, noting that more and more Malaysian businesses are investing effectively in Việt Nam.

Diên made many suggestions to promote the bilateral trade between the two countries.

For his part, Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz affirmed that Malaysia has high expectations for trade and investment cooperation with Việt Nam.

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers signed a joint statement of the 4th meeting of the Việt Nam- Malaysia Joint Trade Committee.

Earlier, on June 8, the committee’s technical meeting was held in Hà Nội. During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the development and achievements in the economic, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries since the third meeting of the committee on April 25, 2015 in Kuala Lumpur.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to effective implementation of the agreements reached after the official visit to Việt Nam of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim from July 20-21, 2023, especially on promoting trade, investment and strengthening economic links between the two countries in areas of their mutual interest.

The two sides also agreed to work together to achieve the bilateral trade turnover target of US$18 billion as soon as possible through creating more favourable conditions for products and services of the two countries, including Halal products, to penetrate the consumer markets in Việt Nam and Malaysia. — VNS

