11.74± Acres & 26,000± sf. Bldg w/Business Zoning in Hagerstown, MD set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Online auction bidding will begin to close on 11.74± acres and a 26,000± sq. ft. former school building with business zoning in Hagerstown, MD on Mon., July 15.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 11.7± acres and a 26,000± sf. former school building with business zoning in Hagerstown, MD on July 15.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 11.74± acres and a 26,000± sq. ft. former school building with business zoning in Hagerstown, MD on Monday, July 15 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The property is conveniently located 3 miles from Rt. 70, 4.5 miles from I-81, 6 miles from downtown Hagerstown, 6 miles from the West Virginian line, 7 miles from the Pennsylvania line, and a short drive to Frederick, MD & Charles Town, WV,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” said Wilson.
The online auction bidding on the property will begin to close on Monday, July 15, 2024 @ 11 am (Eastern).
Address: 12408 Learning Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740
11.74± acres of valuable business zoned property
• 26,780± sq. ft. brick building (former Conococheague Elementary School)
• 140'± of frontage on Rt. 40 & 720'± of frontage on Learning Lane
• Well and septic
• Asphalt parking lot
• Building, although solid, has been vandalized and is in need of renovation
“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Wilson. “Additionally, the owner will entertain pre-auction offers.”
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
