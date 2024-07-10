Music Sustainability Alliance Announces 2025 Summit and Other Programs
The Music Sustainability Alliance, the hub for the industry to learn, innovate, and collaborate to advance sustainability in the music business, has announced its 2025 Summit dates as it ramps up its program offerings.
The 2025 Music Sustainability Summit, held each year on the day after the Grammy Awards, will take place on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Los Angeles.
The event, which convenes leaders from across the industry, covers a wide range of topics related to reducing the negative environmental impacts of the music industry while advancing and accelerating positive impacts.
Among the topics covered at the 2024 summit were:
the role of promoters and venues in advancing sustainability solutions
increasing the use of plant-based foods at concerts and festivals
creating zero-waste events by fostering reuse
advancing alternatives to diesel-powered electricity at events
streamlining industry freight and logistics
reducing the impacts of fan travel to music events
supporting the role of the artist as activist
“The Summit represents a meeting of the minds working on music industry sustainability, both leaders and learners,” said MSA CEO and co-founder Amy Morrison. “The industry has nearly unlimited potential to model the future we all want to see by supporting and propagating leadership practices and technologies that can address the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis, the waste crisis and other societal challenges. The summit represents an annual opportunity to collaboratively learn and to showcase and accelerate the industry’s progress.”
In addition to planning the summit, the MSA team has recently launched three other initiatives:
— Music Votes, spearheaded by MSA and launched in June, is a collaboration among 20 music and cultural organizations to increase voter participation in the 2024 U.S. elections. It offers a turnkey solution for artists, managers, music companies, venues and other music outlets to have a tangible impact on this year’s election.
— Three MSA Working Groups have been launched, in which industry representatives are collaborating to identify best practices and develop evidence-based recommendations and propose standards for sustainable practices. The three working groups focus on:
Renewable Energy and Power Solutions
Waste Management and Circular Economy
Reporting, Metrics, and Standardization
— The Green Room, an MSA webinar series, kicks off on September 3, with a session on “Turning Fans Into Activists,” including how musicians and bands are encouraging fans to become politically active, and do so without alienating parts of their fan base. Speakers include singer and activist Dawn Richard and leading sustainability communications analyst Suzanne Shelton. Register here
Subsequent webinars in the monthly series will focus on Creating Zero-Waste events (October 15) and Music and the Regulatory Environment (November 7). The series is hosted by MSA Strategy Director Joel Makower, who is also chairman and co-founder of GreenBiz Group.
ABOUT MSA
The MSA, the music industry’s green association, convenes venues, promoters, vendors, artists and others to learn, innovate, and collaborate to address some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Through its various programs and annual summit, MSA provides community, science-based solutions, resources, best practices, and tools for operational change.
For more information visit: https://www.musicsustainability.org/
Follow us at: @msa.action
