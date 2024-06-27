CityLegends App Launches in the US, Offering the Ultimate Street Culture Experience to Discover and Compete
CityLegends invites all street cultures from skateboarders, BMX-ers, inliners to parkour to download the app participate in tricks, and join online competitions
We are thrilled to bring CityLegends to California and the US, connecting street athletes and communities on a larger scale, showcasing skills and creating opportunities for athletes of all levels.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CityLegends, the leading global street culture platform, is excited to announce its expansion to California and the US. Designed to connect and empower street athletes and communities, CityLegends provides a digital space for athletes of all levels to find each other, share, collaborate, and showcase their skills.
This weekend, as skateboarders, BMX-ers and artists kick off the X Games in Ventura, California, CityLegends invites all street cultures across the globe, from skateboarders, BMX-ers, inliners to parkour to to download the app, participate in tricks, and join online competitions. With the Olympic trials on the horizon, CityLegends aims to capture the excitement and energy of the emerging street culture community.
"We are thrilled to bring CityLegends to California and the US, connecting street athletes and communities on a larger scale," said Jimmy Hermans, Founder and CEO of CityLegends. "Our platform is not just about showcasing skills; it's about fostering connections, celebrating diversity, and creating opportunities for athletes of all levels. We believe that every athlete and city has a story to tell, and CityLegends is here to help them tell it."
Who are we?
CityLegends is a free, creative, and community-driven platform that merges social + media + tech + street culture. CityLegends, is dedicated to uniting 200 million street athletes who create, share and inspire a global audience of 2 billion fans. The app offers a range of features:
- Discover more than 10.000 spots, parks, athletes, and events.
- Connect with over 250.000 athletes that supports each others achievements
- Compete in daily contests, and share your skills and have your content viewed and voted to the top by the community.
- Join “Trick To Earn” $$: Be rewarded for your efforts, and earn rewards for gear, merch, and exclusive content.
CityLegends provides a platform for users to discover and connect with others in street culture, both within the app and on other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Users can select their sport, skills, or passions and explore spots, events, and fellow athletes. The platform also enables users to compete, showcase their skills, and engage in battles and challenges to earn prizes and build their legacies, whether aiming to make a mark locally or worldwide. CityLegends delivers a deep dive into the best of urban sports right on its feeds. From thrilling competitions to inspiring stories, keeping athletes and fans connected.
Diversity, from amateur to pro and and 40M+ Followers
CityLegends welcomes athletes from various backgrounds and skill levels, from amateur skateboarders to professional BMX riders. The app fosters an inclusive community where everyone can find their place and grow their skills. Notable athletes and crews are already engaged, including skateboarders Johnny Ringer and Braille Skateboarding with over 11 million followers; Freerunners Matt Larose, Tempest Freerunning & Bob Reese, with over 29 million followers; Oriol Inglada from BMX; and Tony Castillo, Kai Saunders, and Ohlay, all scooter athletes with over 2 million followers.
Recognizing Talent
CityLegends offers recognition for athletes' achievements. The app's competition and challenge structure, driven by community voting and engagement, ensures that impressive video clips earn awards. From merchandise to even pro athletes contracts.
Building Partnerships
As part of its California expansion, CityLegends is collaborating with street culture brands and pro-athletes. Partnerships that create opportunities for brands to develop engaging competitions and for athletes to increase their exposure.
Supporting Local Communities Through CityLegends Street Fund (citylegends.io/street-fund)
CityLegends supports local engagement and hosts events and jams across California, empowering local communities to express their creativity and to inspire others.
Achieving Growth
Since its launch in May 2022, CityLegends has experienced significant growth. With over 250,000 users and reaching over 40 million fans across multiple social media channels, CityLegends leads the market in Europe. Backed by a 4.8-start app rating, CityLegends has proven its ability to engage users effectively and is now ready to launch in the United States.
Above all, CityLegends is more than just an app. It is not just building a platform—it is igniting a movement. Athletes and fans can discover new places, meet like-minded people, and keep pushing for that one trick, whether digitally or physically, wherever and with whomever they want. CityLegends is committed to uniting all 200 million street athletes and their 2 billion fans.
Download CityLegends now!
