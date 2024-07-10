Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Brookside Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Butler City of Fairfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Lakewood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Rose-Mary, The Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation and Education Center, Inc. dba Rose-Mary Terrace House

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Village of Moreland Hills

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Greenville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Fayette Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga Geauga County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Combined Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of St. Bernard

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Buck Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake City of Mentor

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Newton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Village of Seville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Allwell Behavioral Health Services

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Noble Buffalo Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Portage County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Village of Camden

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Plymouth Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Scioto Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Scioto Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Shelby Dinsmore Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Stow Munroe Falls Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Peninsula Library and Historical Society

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trumbull Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren City of Franklin

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Town and Country Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Central Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

