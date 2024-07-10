Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 11, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Brookside Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|City of Fairfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Lakewood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Rose-Mary, The Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation and Education Center, Inc. dba Rose-Mary Terrace House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Greenville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fayette
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Buck Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Mentor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Village of Seville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Allwell Behavioral Health Services
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Noble
|Buffalo Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Portage County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Village of Camden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Plymouth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Scioto Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Shelby
|Dinsmore Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Stow Munroe Falls Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Peninsula Library and Historical Society
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Franklin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Town and Country Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Central Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.