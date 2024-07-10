Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Brookside Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Butler City of Fairfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Lakewood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Rose-Mary, The Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation and Education Center, Inc. dba Rose-Mary Terrace House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Greenville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fayette Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Geauga County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Community Programming Board - Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Buck Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake City of Mentor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Village of Seville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Allwell Behavioral Health Services
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Noble Buffalo Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Portage County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Village of Camden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Plymouth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Scioto Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Shelby Dinsmore Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Stow Munroe Falls Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Peninsula Library and Historical Society
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of Franklin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Town and Country Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Central Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

