Findings for Recovery Totaling $2,100.89 Issued over Late Fees, Improper Vacation Payout at Germantown Union Cemetery

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $2,100.89 were issued Tuesday against a former fiscal officer and a manager for the Germantown Union Cemetery in Montgomery County over late fees and an incorrect vacation payout.

The issues were included in an audit of the cemetery’s financial activities from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined former Fiscal Officer Julie Delph used the wrong hourly rate in calculating the accrued vacation payout for cemetery Sexton Mark Steinecker, leading to an overpayment of $1,578.10. Steinecker and Delph and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

Auditors also identified $522.79 in interest and penalties that resulted from the late remittance of state taxes and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System withholdings.

Delph and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable, as “These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

