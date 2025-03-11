Findings for Recovery Totaling $7,684.74 Issued after Two Employees for the Village of Woodmere in Cuyahoga County Were Overpaid

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $7,684.74 were issued Tuesday against two Village of Woodmere employees who were overpaid.

The total included $6,437.50 against Treasurer Regina Greathouse-Owens and $1,247.24 against Fire Chief Gina Devito-Staub, following a review of the Cuyahoga County Village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Greathouse-Owens received extra compensation over her regular wages for performing additional duties during a vacancy in the Village’s assistant treasurer position.

The additional compensation was OK’d by the Mayor Benjamin Holbert III but not allowed under Village ordinance. Greathouse-Owens and Holbert are jointly and severally liable for the resulting finding for recovery.

Devito-Staub was paid at a higher rate in 2023 after a wage increase was OK’d for other employees. However, auditors noted that the Village ordinance implementing the raises did not apply to Fire Department personnel.

Devito-Staub and Greathouse-Owens, as Village Treasurer, are jointly and severally liable for the resulting finding for recovery.

