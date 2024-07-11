ONUG's AI Networking Summit Expands to Europe: BT to Host Premier AI Event at BT's London Headquarters
Following the unprecedented success of the AI Networking Summit in Dallas, Texas, this past May, ONUG has announced the next chapter of its flagship event: The AI Networking Summit - London. Set to take place at BT's prestigious Headquarters and Conference Center in London, this event marks ONUG's first foray beyond U.S. borders in over 5 years.
The AI Networking Summit - London will be held on December 10, 2024, and will feature an exceptional lineup of session and keynote speakers, including:
● Colin Bannon, CTO, BT
● Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair, ONUG
● Amir Khan, President, CEO, and Founder, Alkira
● Petek Ergul, Global Head of Telecommunications Services, HSBC
The Summit is dedicated to guiding enterprise business, innovation, and IT leaders in their build out of robust corporate computer infrastructures to support AI workloads. Attendees will delve into the transformation of networking and security infrastructure with AI, exploring the transformative potential of AI to create simplified, secure, and trusted infrastructures for today's digital enterprises. Session topics will explore AI Networking, Security, Automation and Infrastructure topics.
"We are excited to bring the AI Networking Summit to London and extend our community's reach into Europe," said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG. "The insights and collaborations that will emerge from this event are vital for the continued evolution of AI-driven networking and security solutions."
Event highlights include:
● Cutting-edge sessions and workshops led by industry experts
● Networking opportunities with global leaders in AI and enterprise IT
● In-depth discussions on the future of AI in networking and security
● An AI marketplace featuring industry leading AI solutions providers
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sponsors@ONUG.net . For attendee information, reach out to Joann@ONUG.net or register at https://onug.net/ai-networking-summit-london-2024/#register.
About ONUG:
The Open Network User Group (ONUG) is the leading community for networking and security professionals, enterprise business leaders, and innovators. ONUG's mission is to facilitate collaboration and education in the network and security industries, driving the development and adoption of open, standards-based solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing today's digital enterprises.
William Sell
