Carol Beth Colby: A Proud Mother

Carol Beth Colby

August 4th, 1960 – April 25,2024

Carol Beth Colby was born August 4th, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Gerald Arley Colby and Sylvia Lorraine Colby.

Carol passed away April 25,2024.

Carol spent her early childhood in Oxnard, California and moved to Eureka, CA in 1972 with her Mother and Father and three sisters.

It was in Eureka where Carol learned a love of golf just like her father Jerry Colby. She frequented Eureka Municipal Golf Course and occasionally played Baywood Golf and Country Club.

Carol enjoyed the commraderie of many golfing friends especially the ladies golf group including her favorite golf partner, Donna Hunter.

Carol worked for many years in the automotive industry including mechanics and wholesale warehouse services in Eureka with her last job at Napa Automotive Parts downtown Eureka.

Carol attended Eureka High School and was also a member of the United States Air Forces.

Carol was blessed with the birth of her son Jerry Lee Colby (Kitsu) and raised her family in Eureka. She was especially proud of her sons recently opened business “Sparky’s Arcade” at the Bayshore Mall. She would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of Kitsu’s accomplishment.

Carol is survived by her son Kitsu Colby and Damien King and her sisters Lynn Niekrasz (husband Michael) and Ann Colby. Also niece Rachel Rudd, nephews Jason Garza, Christopher Garza, Josh Mann, Keith Mann and Jesse Alora.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Jerry Colby and Sylvia Scott and her elder sister Jeri Garza. Also beloved son-in-law Alex Hanover.

A “Celebration of Life ” will be held on Carol’s birthday, August 4th from 1-3pm at Synapsis performance space, 1675 Union St. Eureka.