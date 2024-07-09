Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:37 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the

amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled

as follows, viz:

SB 298

SB 1144

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 187

SB 298

SB 1092

SB 1144

SB 1231

Bills Referred

HB 2488 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 1617 To Appropriations

HB 2383 To Appropriations

SB 219 To Appropriations

SB 656 To Appropriations

SB 1009 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1526 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1850 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2473 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 613 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 447 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 559 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 560 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1002 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1003 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1004 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1005 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1006 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1007 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1008 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1009 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1010 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1236 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1154 From Education as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 656

SB 1154

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 375 A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Military Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-0 HR 481 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and make recommendations on non-academic barriers students face getting accepted into career and technical education programs and identifying the barriers. 201-1 HR 484 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.