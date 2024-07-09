Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 09, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 9, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:37 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the
amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled
as follows, viz:
SB 298
SB 1144
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
202-0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Motion to Table amendments A05442, A05444, A05445, A05447 & A05448
(Miller)
102-100 (Amendments Tabled)
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 187
SB 298
SB 1092
SB 1144
SB 1231
Bills Referred
HB 2488 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 1617 To Appropriations
HB 2383 To Appropriations
SB 219 To Appropriations
SB 656 To Appropriations
SB 1009 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1526 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1850 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2473 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 613 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2383 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 447 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 559 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 560 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1002 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1003 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1004 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1005 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1006 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1007 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1008 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1009 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1010 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1236 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1154 From Education as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 656
SB 1154
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Military Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-0
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and make recommendations on non-academic barriers students face getting accepted into career and technical education programs and identifying the barriers.
201-1
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.