Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,779 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:37 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the

amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled

as follows, viz:

 

SB 298

SB 1144

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 1617 PN 1901

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 2383 PN 3243

 

       A05193 (POWELL)

202-0

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

SB 219 PN 0188

 

 

Motion to Table amendments A05442, A05444, A05445, A05447 & A05448

(Miller)       

 

 

 

102-100       (Amendments Tabled)

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 187

SB 298

SB 1092

SB 1144

SB 1231

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2488    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1617        To Appropriations

HB 2383        To Appropriations

 

SB 219           To Appropriations

SB 656           To Appropriations

SB 1009         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1526        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1850        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2160        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2473        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 613           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 447           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 559           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 560           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 656           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1002         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1003         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1004         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1005         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1006         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1007         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1008         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1009         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1010         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1236         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1154         From Education as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 656

SB 1154

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 375

A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Military Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.              

202-0

HR 481

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and make recommendations on non-academic barriers students face getting accepted into career and technical education programs and identifying the barriers.         

201-1

HR 484

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.              

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 10, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 09, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more