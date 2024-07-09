Introducing Revolution Dispensary – Normal: Bloomington’s New Premier Cannabis Experience
Revolution Dispensary to Host Grand Opening Event, Offering Unmatched Quality and Service in Normal, Illinois
Our mission is to set the bar sky-high for the cannabis industry, and we are excited to extend that passion for quality and service to the Normal community.”NORMAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Health & Wellness, LLC is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Revolution Dispensary in Normal, Illinois, located at 1609 Northbrook Drive. The public is invited to this landmark event to experience the dedication to cannabis quality and consistency that Revolution Dispensaries are known for. The festivities will kick off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30am on July 11, 2024.
— Mark Steinmetz, CEO of Illinois Health & Wellness, LLC
The new dispensary will officially welcome customers with a grand opening celebration on July 12, 2024 from 9am to 3pm.
Shoppers visiting during the grand opening celebration will enjoy exclusive deals and discounts. The event also allows visitors to explore an extensive menu featuring a curated range of top-tier cannabis products in a welcoming and highly knowledgeable environment.
This is a unique opportunity to discover why Revolution Dispensaries raise the bar for the cannabis retail experience.
"Our mission is to set the bar sky-high for the cannabis industry, and we are excited to extend that passion for quality and service to the Normal community," states Mark Steinmetz, CEO of Illinois Health & Wellness, LLC. "Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of what we do. We are eager to share knowledge and premium products from renowned local cultivator Revolution Cannabis, located in nearby Delavan, and other top cultivators in the state."
ABOUT THE REVOLUTION DISPENSARY BRAND
The Revolution Dispensary retail brand is committed to providing an exceptional cannabis retail experience through superior product selection, knowledgeable staff, and a focus on customer satisfaction. As the retail home of Revolution and its consumer brands: Revolution Cannabis and Tales and Travels by Revolution, plus other top cultivators, the dispensary offers a diverse array of high-quality cannabis products designed to meet the needs of every consumer. www.revcanna.com
