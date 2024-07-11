Jennifer E. Pickerel is Named President of Aviation Personnel International
Jennifer E. Pickerel is promoted to President of Aviation Personnel International, the longest-running business aviation recruitment and HR solutions firm.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in five decades, a leader whose surname isn’t “Barden” will take the helm as President at Aviation Personnel International (APIaviation.com), the longest-running business aviation recruitment and HR workforce solutions firm, serving the needs of business and private aviation. Effective immediately, API’s Vice President Jennifer E. Pickerel will assume the role of President, appointed by the firm’s current CEO and President, Sheryl A. Barden.
“Jennifer is an exceptional leader in business aviation, and has a deep understanding of the workforce challenges facing our clients today,” Barden noted. “Her creativity, ability to think ‘big-picture’ and her depth of thought are widely admired.”
Barden has served as President since 2003 and, in 2013, she assumed additional responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer. "Both Jennifer and I look forward to continuing our core recruitment services while broadening them to include even more data-driven workforce offerings,” added Barden, who will remain an integral part of the API team, serving as its owner and CEO. “And we’ll sharpen our focus on work that helps aviation organizations become ‘employers of choice’.”
Since joining API in 2015, Pickerel has steadily progressed in the company, assuming key roles that included Director of Candidate Services, Director of Client Services, and, most recently, Vice President. Throughout her tenure, she has made substantial improvements in nearly every area of the organization. Her expanded responsibilities now include leading API's growing staff, overseeing marketing efforts and developing new program offerings.
A thought leader in business aviation, Pickerel authors industry articles and speaks at regional and national events on a wide range of topics, including cultural development; employee attraction and retention; and the importance of embracing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). She is Chair of the National Business Aviation Association’s “Endeavor” Working Group, and serves on Bombardier’s Safety Standdown Advisory Council. She’s also a member of the NBAA Business Aviation Management Committee and a former member of the NBAA Maintenance Committee.
Before joining API, Pickerel advanced through various account management and leadership roles at MedAire, an International SOS company. She is a distinguished graduate of the prestigious International Women’s Forum Leadership Fellows Program, having completed residence coursework at both INSEAD Business School and Harvard Business School. Additionally, she attended an executive education program focused on DEIB at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Pickerel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
“I’m deeply honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation that Sheryl, and our founder, Janice K. Barden, have established,” Pickerel noted. “My focus will be on driving innovation, expanding our services, continuing to foster a culture of belonging and ensuring that API remains the industry leader in aviation recruitment and workforce solutions.”
Pickerel further elaborated on API's plans for the next decade: "We look forward to leveraging our 50+ years of experiential intelligence and transforming it into actionable, data-driven insights. By analyzing our extensive industry knowledge, we aim to provide aviation organizations with statistics and benchmarks that enhance decision-making, optimize financial outcomes and substantiate business cases specifically related to people, leadership and workforce issues. The API team and I are eager to broaden our offerings, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality and credibility, addressing HR challenges that align with our core competencies and serve the evolving needs of the industry.”
To learn more about the API team, visit https://apiaviation.com/our-team. To stay current on workforce news and program offerings, follow API on LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/company/aviation-personnel-international.
About Aviation Personnel International
Founded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruitment and HR solutions firm, serving the workforce needs of business and private aviation. Headquartered in San Francisco with remote offices nationwide, API’s team combines extensive aviation workforce knowledge with human resources expertise to provide retained recruitment, workforce assessments, compensation consulting and outplacement services. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers a broad portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance crew, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers.
Jill Henning
Aviation Personnel International
+1 602-502-6206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn