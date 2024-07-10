PlexusDx and Australasian Precision Medicine Academy (APMA) Unite to Drive Pharmacogenomics Adoption in the USA
Strategic partnership aims to enhance personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes through advanced genetic testing and education.
This groundbreaking partnership combines a unique, all-rounded educational experience with an established lab collaboration to release ‘implementation-ready’ clinicians”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlexusDx and APMA are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of pharmacogenomics (PGx) among US clinicians through leveraging social media and collaborative lab initiatives.
“This groundbreaking partnership combines a unique, all-rounded educational experience with an established lab collaboration to release ‘implementation-ready’ clinicians,” said Katrina Azer, APMA Founder.
“We are thrilled to partner with APMA, combining our advanced genetic testing capabilities with their comprehensive pharmacogenomics education,” said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. “This collaboration will empower healthcare providers with the tools and insights needed to deliver truly personalized patient care, enhancing treatment outcomes and reducing medication-related harm.”
PlexusDx's pharmacogenetic tests offer a revolutionary approach to personalized medicine, combining convenience and precision. The easy-to-use at-home testing kits provide patients with tailored treatment plans based on their unique genetic profile, leading to enhanced medication efficacy and reduced side effects. This personalized approach not only improves patient outcomes but also proves cost-effective by minimizing trial-and-error prescribing. With actionable insights delivered directly to healthcare providers, PlexusDx empowers more informed decision-making, ultimately optimizing patient care and satisfaction.
“It is well-documented that a lack of awareness and education is a major barrier to integrating pharmacogenomics into mainstream practice,” added Azer. “Moreover, successful implementation requires collaboration with lab providers that ensure a positive patient and clinician experience. This partnership delivers a holistic educational approach, combining clinical knowledge with hands-on lab collaboration, enabling clinicians to bring the benefits of pharmacogenomics to their patients upon completion of the academy 12-week program.”
PlexusDx offers its pharmacist network a comprehensive, turnkey PGx platform that seamlessly integrates into existing workflows. The bi-directional shipment system ensures efficient sample handling, while physician ordering of precision tests streamlines the process for network pharmacists. Importantly, there is no cost to network members for implementing this service, making it an accessible and valuable addition to their practice. As an added benefit, pharmacists can earn a percentage on each referral, creating a mutually beneficial partnership that enhances patient care while providing additional revenue opportunities.
We see this partnership as a significant advancement for PlexusDx, APMA, the graduates, and above all, for patient care. In the face of rising chronic conditions and medication-related issues, precision-driven healthcare through PGx offers solutions to some of the healthcare system’s most pressing challenges. PlexusDx and APMA are committed to empowering clinicians through education and efficient pharmacogenomics implementation, reducing healthcare costs, enhancing medication outcomes, and improving patients' quality of life.
About PlexusDx
PlexusDx is a rapidly growing CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in precision health. PlexusDx provides advanced genetic analysis and personalized insights, combining genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver science-based recommendations tailored to each user's genetic predispositions. At PlexusDx, privacy is paramount – personal information is never sold and is protected with HIPAA-grade security and advanced encryption methods. For more information about PlexusDx’s data-driven DNA insights and tests, visit www.plexusdx.com.
About APMA
APMA was founded by New Zealand’s pioneering PGx pharmacist, digital health leader, and Pharmacy Council Board and CPIC member, Katrina Azer, to scale PGx education across Australasia, the US, Canada, and beyond. Having enrolled 40 students from around the globe, APMA’s mission is to transform patient care and enhance medication outcomes through empowering clinicians globally with real-world PGx education, producing graduates ready for immediate PGx implementation. To learn more about APMA’s certification program, visit https://apma.website.
