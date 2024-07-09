Submit Release
DNR Director Riley Announces Departure from State Government

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be leaving his position with the state and transitioning back to the private sector. Riley’s last day with the agency will be Aug. 2.

“I appreciate Director Riley’s public service to the state, and I wish him the best in all future endeavors,” said Gov. Pillen. Riley was appointed director of DNR in November 2020.

Further determinations about interim leadership and the pending appointment of an agency director will be announced at a future date.

