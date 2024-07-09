Bottle deposit increase requires legislative change

CANADA, July 9 - The provincial government wants to encourage beverage container recycling so people will return more cans and bottles for recycling to help reduce litter on Island roadways.

A review of beverage container deposit and refund amounts is currently underway.

“We are looking at a made-in-PEI model, but staff are reviewing best practices across the country as we develop our model, along with continuing conversations with beverage container manufactures, bottle return companies and related businesses.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

As part of this review, it has become apparent that a legislative change will be required to enable change to deposit and refund amounts.

“We intend to formally draft this proposed change in the coming months, for introduction and debate in the fall session of the Legislative Assembly,” said Minister Myers. “I look forward further discussion on this in the legislature and with Islanders.”

Deposit and refund amounts on beverage containers will stay the same until the review and legislative changes are complete.

