Four Nayarit Hotels Named Travel + Leisure’s ‘World’s Best’ for 2024
The state of Nayarit is once again a favorite at the annual Travel + Leisure's "The World's Best Awards," with four of the Riviera Nayarit region's hotel and resort properties ranking among the leaders named by the travel and tourism publication's readers.
Each year, Travel + Leisure invites readers to share their opinions on travel experiences worldwide, rating top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In 2024, more than 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers participated, casting more than 700,000 votes among some 8,700 properties. Now in its 29th edition, the contest and its results are now live online at Travelandleisure.com, and are also available in the August 2024 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.
The Riviera Nayarit of Nayarit state — with its culture, nature, gastronomy, paradisiacal beaches, hundreds of activities to experience and exclusive hotels and resorts — is home to four of the 25 winners in the category World’s Best Awards-Hotels & Spas-Canada Caribbean & Mexico, based on their location, amenities, rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value:
o Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection
o One&Only Mandarina
o Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
o W Punta de Mita
In the list, one of the newest resorts to captivate readers is Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, which opened at the end of 2022. This 89-key resort is located in the exclusive Punta Mita area. Also on the Pacific Coast, One&Only Mandarina features just over 100 suites, a 27,000-square-foot spa, and six pool options. Since its opening in 2020, it has continued to impress travelers. One reader describes it as her "favorite place on Earth."
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, which embraces the rich culture of Mexico one breathtaking sunset at a time, was selected because the environment invites guests to reconnect with family and friends, thanks to its “mi casa es su casa” attitude — the genuine spirit of Mexican hospitality. Also, W Punta de Mita has become one of Mexico's top vacation destinations. It's easy to see why, with its breathtaking natural beauty and abundance of activities and attractions, from seaside markets filled with indigenous Huichol art and crafts to world-class dining and nightlife, along with fantastic outdoor adventures.
“Beyond its beaches, our state is a diverse region that offers unique culture and traditions, stunning landscapes, rich history, exquisite cuisine, and unique hotels and resorts,” said Juan Enrique Suarez, Nayarit State Minister of Tourism. “We are honored that our hotels are included in The World's Best Awards 2024 of Travel + Leisure, especially since the readers are the ones that selected the winners.”
Complete list of Travel + Leisure The World's Best Awards 2024 - Hotels & Spas - Canada, Caribbean & Mexico winners: https://www.travelandleisure.com/wba-2024-resorts-mexico-8650978#toc-the-full-list
About Nayarit:
Known as "the Jewel of Mexico,” Nayarit is home to one of Mexico’s top destinations in Riviera Nayarit and Nuevo Nayarit, which enjoys a reputation as the country’s French Riviera-style offering. Beyond its beaches, the state is a multi-destination region that offers unique culture and traditions, landscapes, history, and cuisine, which have also shaped the Mexican identity.
About Travel + Leisure:
As a top travel media brand in the world, Travel + Leisure's mission is to inform and inspire passionate travelers like you. The publication celebrates travel and provides service and inspiration at every point of readers’ journeys, from trip ideas to nitty-gritty logistics. Articles cover small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, as well as everything in between.
