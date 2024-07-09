Legacy Pro Rodeo Set to Return to Preston, Idaho for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo
Legacy Pro Rodeo is thrilled to announce its return to Preston, Idaho for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo
Fans who missed out on tickets can still catch all the action live on the Cowboy Channel.
— Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo
This year’s rodeo promises to deliver three nights of exhilarating performances, starting each evening at 8:30 PM (MT).
In addition to the main events, a special slack performance will take place on Wednesday, July 31st at 7:00 PM, giving fans an extra opportunity to enjoy the high-caliber competition.
Legacy Pro Rodeo will bring top-tier stock, including animals that have competed at the prestigious Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Alongside these seasoned veterans, new and upcoming animal athletes will be showcased, many of will be nominated to make their trip to the NFR this season. This blend of experienced and rising stars ensures thrilling and unpredictable rodeo action.
Adding to the excitement, beloved rodeo clown JJ Harrison will be entertaining the crowd with his hilarious antics and captivating performances. Known for his quick wit and engaging personality, JJ is sure to keep the audience laughing and engaged throughout the event.
Joining the stellar lineup is rodeo announcer Andy Seiler, whose dynamic announcing style and deep knowledge of rodeo will enhance the spectator experience. Andy's vibrant commentary and ability to connect with the audience will provide a perfect complement to the thrilling rodeo action.
Event Details:
• Dates: August 1-3, 2024
• Time: Performances start at 8:30 PM (MT) each night
• Slack Performance: Wednesday, July 31st at 7:00 PM (MT)
• Location: Preston, Idaho
• Broadcast: Live on the Cowboy Channel
"We are excited to return to Preston for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo," said Patrick Witham, event producer and owner of Legacy Pro Rodeo. "The community’s support and enthusiasm are unmatched, and we are committed to delivering a memorable and thrilling rodeo experience for everyone. This year’s event will feature some of the finest animal athletes in the sport, ensuring top-notch competition and entertainment."
The sold-out status of this year’s event highlights the enduring popularity and anticipation surrounding That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For those unable to attend in person, the Cowboy Channel’s live broadcast ensures that the rodeo’s excitement can be experienced from the comfort of home.
About Legacy Pro Rodeo:
Legacy Pro Rodeo is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of rodeo. Through high-quality events and exceptional entertainment, Legacy Pro Rodeo brings the thrill and tradition of rodeo to fans across the country.
For more information about That Famous Preston Night Rodeo and other Legacy Pro Rodeo events, please visit www.legacyprorodeo.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tim Hicks
Director of Marketing and Branding
info@legacyprorodeo.com
Note to Editors:
• High-resolution images and interviews with JJ Harrison, Andy Seiler, and participating rodeo athletes are available upon request.
• Additional event details and broadcast information can be found at www.legacyprorodeo.com.
Tim Hicks, Director of Marketing and Branding
Legacy Pro Rodeo LLC
