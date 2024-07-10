'Daisy' - Summer Hit From The Tano Jones Revelry Climbs to #40 and #46 on Billboard and Mediabase AAA Radio Charts
"Daisy" - Summer Hit From The Tano Jones Revelry Climbs to #40 and #46 on Billboard and Mediabase AAA Radio ChartsNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Spinning North by The Tano Jones Revelry is an eclectic album filled with pure musicianship, a basic melting pot of music that is very easy to consume!! Truly an uplifting collection of songs that the world could use right now highlighted by “Daisy”!! 4 out of 5 stars.” - Cryptic Rock
“Spinning North by The Tano Jones Revelry is a soulful journey through the highs and lows of life, wrapped in an electrifying blend of rock, country rock, soul, and Americana.”– The Indie Grid
“Tano Jones ensures that every track The Tano Jones Revelry plays is sophisticated, both harmonically and rhythmically, and above all else his gorgeous voice is as crisp and invigorating as a breeze off the Pacific Ocean.”– Essentially Pop
Singer, songwriter, producer and Vere Music (ADA / Warner Music) recording artist Tano Jones and his group The Tano Jones Revelry, are thrilled to see their latest single “Daisy” crack the Top 40 Adult Alternative chart at radio this week.
The feel-good, lively, infectious and captivating track enters in this week at #40 for “All Stations” via Mediabase which is the highest the track has risen on the Mediabase chart to date.
“It’s a song about love and no rules. For many generations, there were norms for what attraction and love look like,” says Jones. “You can look worldwide and see those conventions. I’m thinking of this one particular gal “Daisy” who’s gregarious. She’s a breath of fresh air, and she wants to get the most out of every day. The social construct of who will initiate courting doesn’t matter to her. She has a joy and will make the first move. It’s about seizing the day and being a force of nature.”
Support for “Daisy” from other stations such as KCSN/Los Angeles, WXRV/Boston, KGSR-F2/Austin, WXPK/Hudson Valley and WCBE/Columbus among many others continues to drive the buzz for the band and their debut album Spinning North, which to date has garnered over 18 million streams on Spotify alone.
Jones teamed up with co-producer Andy Patalan of the band Sponge and the duo went on to record the album at Soup Can Studios located in Michigan.
“Spinning North is an acknowledgement that we all wake up every day and work hard in whatever our discipline is to take care of those we love,” says Jones upon speaking about the album’s theme. Jones continues, “It’s brother or sister taking care of one another, parents watching over their children, or neighbor looking out for neighbor. There’s an unbelievable beauty, nobility, toughness, and imperfection in all of that. That’s what America has been about, and it’s my experience. It’s an imperfect journey to a better place. We all strive for greener grass and a bluer sky, we are all Spinning North.”
About Tano Jones
Tano Jones, Detroit-born and well-traveled singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, and leader of The Tano Jones Revelry distills the ups and downs of each day into an intoxicating and inimitable brew of rhythm and melodies. The Revelry formed back in 2020 during covid times where much of their recent release was crafted within the Soup Can Music studios in Harper Woods, MI. The Tano Jones Revelry consists of seven amazing musicians hailing from mostly Detroit and Nashville. Spinning North represents the debut album by The Tano Jones Revelry. Tano Jones has scribed three additional albums, yet this is his first under The Tano Jones Revelry. Over his musical career, Tano Jones has collaborated with top producers, arrangers and musicians from Detroit, Nashville and Los Angeles. Tano along with other artists like Jason Mraz and Pete Yorn were chosen to judge the 2024 American Songwriter Contest which will award $10,000 to the best songwriter.
In February 2024, the Tano Jones Revelry digitally released their full-length debut album, Spinning North (Vere Music / ADA / Warner Music Group). Brimming with vibrancy and overflowing with energy, the album, produced by Tano Jones and Andy Patalan (Sponge), is filled with aspirational-infused tracks echoing affable tales that inspire us to be true and authentic. In the coming months TJR will release the vinyl version of Spinning North which was manufactured at Jack White’s Third Man Records manufacturing facility in downtown Detroit.
Immersed in the joy of Summer the band has a lot to celebrate and with that comes their up-tempo seize the day single “Daisy”, a feel-good lively, infectious and captivating track. The track is quickly rising on the Triple A charts as over Thirty-Five (35) stations have come aboard from Los Angeles KSCN to Boston WXRV and as far south as Austin KGSR with the legendary Austin City Limits Radio and Birmingham WPYA. The group is currently embarking on their Soup and Seeds Tour which will take them into many markets around the country as TJR spreads their love throughout the United States. Tano Jones individually has donated to various charitable causes ranging from food insecurity to cancer among many other worthwhile initiatives. The Tano Jones Revelry recently had the pleasure of traveling to Madison, WI where they performed Live at the studios of WMMM in their iconic “Live from Studio M” Lounge. During their visit the group had time to make a substantial non-perishable food donation to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. TJR’s Soup and Seeds work will continue to leave places visited just a little better off than they are found.
The single “Daisy”, driven by the sonically compelling combination of Tano’s soulful vocals, endearing seize-the-day lyrics, swirling velvety background vocals and resonant guitar textures has recently risen to #46 on the Billboard Adult Alternative. With solid buzz since the release of their album “Spinning North” which to date has garnered over 18 million streams on Spotify alone of which “Daisy” makes up just under 3.5 million streams of that number.
Featured on guitar is producer Andy Patalan who tapped Sponge founder and fellow bandmate Vinnie Dombroski to kick it on the drums as well as accomplished bassist and brother, Tim Patalan. Of special note on “Daisy” is the background vocal performance of Tosha Owens which adds an inspired authentic soulfulness to the song.
"It's a song about love and no rules. For many generations, there were norms for what attraction and love look like." Tano says. "You can look worldwide and see those conventions. I'm thinking of this one particular gal "Daisy" who's gregarious. She's a breath of fresh air, and she wants to get the most out of every day. The social construct of who will pursue whom doesn't matter to her. She has a joy that epitomizes energized romance and will make the first move. It's about seizing the day and being a force of nature."
Back in 2023 and earlier in 2024, the group first experienced radio success with their debut single “What About Me” which saw “Spinning North” debut at #136 on the Americana Music Association Album Chart. The single rose to #177 on the CDX Triple A chart which introduced the group to stations and fans all over the United States.
In 2021, TJR released their own version of the holiday winter classic of “Little Drummer Boy”. The song with its unique sound has to date garnered over 2.6 million streams on Spotify alone. The group released a video that was filmed on the beautiful beaches of California. Currently TJR has videos on YouTube that have been viewed over 1.5 million times of which “Little Drummer Boy” garnered just under 270k of those views.
TJR has performed at legendary bucket list venues such as Whiskey A Go Go and Pappy & Harriet’s. Tour plans are in the works for Fall 2024 and into all of 2025 with new single releases on the horizon as well.
Come follow along as The Tano Jones Revelry builds it’s loyal following and tends to more gardens throughout the world.
Daisy (Shine the Light) - Lyric Video