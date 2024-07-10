Strategic Radiology Adds 37-Radiologist, Miami-based IntelliRad Imaging

Eduardo Franca, MD, President, IntelliRad Imaging

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based IntelliRad Imaging, a 37-radiologist subspecialized radiology practice, has joined Strategic Radiology, the national coalition of independent radiology practices, adding a second member practice from the Sunshine State.

IntelliRad Imaging was founded in 2012 by four radiologists who provided services to HCA Mercy Hospital in Miami. The group has charted a growth trajectory ever since, acquiring a new hospital contract nearly every two years, all affiliates of HCA Healthcare.

“Our newest member is a young, vibrant, and innovative practice committed to the wholly physician-owned independent practice model,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. “Built on a culture focused on delivering the highest levels of service and quality, IntelliRad will be a great addition to our coalition.”

The group includes 33 fellowship-trained subspecialist radiologists, four dedicated neurointerventional surgeons, and 13 advanced practice providers covering five hospitals and five freestanding emergency hospitals within Dade and Broward Counties, including four stroke centers and two trauma centers. IntelliRad Imaging provides the full range of subspecialty coverage, including cardiac and pediatric imaging, and has developed a robust and growing interventional service line, operating three clinics where pre- and post-procedure interventional and neurointerventional patients are seen.

“Our practice strives to provide the highest quality radiology care to our patients while also making positive contributions to the culture and success of each hospital,” said Eduardo Franca, MD, President, IntelliRad Imaging. “We look forward developing new relationships and sharing best practices with like-minded colleagues from other private radiology groups across the United States.”

In addition to providing the full range of subspecialty imaging interpretations and interventions, IntelliRad Imaging currently supervises the Graduate Medical Education of 22 radiology residents. Through its resident program, the practice has instilled a culture of quality to collectively educate both residents and attendees and provide the highest quality patient care by sharing interesting cases and learning from each other.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 39 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

