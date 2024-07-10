Managing Asthma During Oppressive Temperatures
If you feel an asthma attack coming on, use your prescribed rescue inhaler promptly and seek a cool, air-conditioned environment.
Individuals with asthma face heightened risks and challenges
— Dr. Manav Segal, Chestnut Hill Allergy & Asthma Associates
According to the CDC, hot weather can increase levels of air pollutants, including ozone, fine particulate matter and sulfur dioxide, which can trigger asthma attacks and increase the need for medical care.
Dr. Manav Segal, Founder of Chestnut Hill Allergy & Asthma Associates, emphasizes, “Asthma is the most common chronic respiratory condition, and oppressive heat and humidity can significantly worsen asthma symptoms, leading to increased instances of coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Being aware of the environment and paying close attention to weather forecasts and humidity levels can help people anticipate and manage symptoms better.”
To mitigate severe asthma responses, Dr. Segal recommends:
• Stay informed about the weather. Check the CDC’s HeatRisk resource to access heat advisories in the local area.
• Plan ahead to arrange outdoor activities for early morning or in the evening when temperatures may be lower and better tolerated.
• Remain indoors during peak heat hours, especially for children who are prone to asthma attacks. Engaging in activities like visiting an air-conditioned gym, movie theater, or mall can be a safer alternative to participating in outdoor activities during oppressive heat.
• Stay hydrated!
• Know your limits. Take breaks when exercising.
• Keep prescribed medications up to date and close by. Take precautions to prevent medications from overheating.
“If you feel an asthma attack coming on, use your prescribed rescue inhaler promptly and seek a cool, air-conditioned environment,” says Dr. Segal. “Adhering to prescribed maintenance medication is crucial in preventing severe symptoms.”
It’s important to know when to seek medical help. Dr. Segal advises, “If symptoms do not improve after using a rescue inhaler like albuterol, cool down and seek medical attention promptly. Consistent chest tightness and difficulty breathing warrant a visit to a healthcare provider.”
Regular check-ups with one's doctor ensure that an asthma management plan is effective, especially during the summer months when heat and air pollution levels are high.
For more information and tips on managing asthma during hot weather, visit Chestnut Hill Allergy & Asthma Associates and the CDC’s guidelines on heat and asthma.
Dr. Manav Segal is a leading Philadelphia-area allergist and immunologist who treats asthma and allergies in children and adults. Dr. Segal has earned recognition as a Top Doc in Philadelphia Magazine and Main Line Today. His expertise has been featured on Good Morning America online, 6ABC Action News, CBS3, Fox29, NBC10, WHYY, and Main Line Parent magazine. Dr. Segal is board-certified by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American Board of Internal Medicine and is Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Visit philadelphia-allergy.com.
