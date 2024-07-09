HUSK Pro Digital Solutions Elevate Business Operations for Private Practice Registered Dietitians and Mental Health Pros
HUSK is , one of the nation’s leading providers of direct telenutrition and tele-mental health services.
Husk Pro provides complete front-end and back-end support including patient onboarding, appointment setting, full electronic health record (EHR), medical billing and more.
New turnkey all-in-one practice management solution
Launching and growing a private practice can be challenging. HUSK Pro was created to address these unique challenges with a comprehensive solution.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUSK, one of the nation’s leading providers of direct telenutrition and tele-mental health services, has introduced HUSK Pro, an all-in-one practice management solution that allows practitioners to concentrate their time and energy on what’s most important—the health of their patients.
HUSK operates the largest network of private practice dietitians in the U.S. and also serves independent mental health professionals. HUSK Pro extends HUSK’s proprietary support services to provide emerging and established private practice registered dietitians and mental health practitioners with a single platform that centralizes operations. Visit huskwellness.com/husk-pro/
HUSK Pro is fully HIPAA compliant and provides complete front-end and back-end support capabilities including patient onboarding, appointment setting, and full electronic health record (EHR) and medical billing. The cloud-based solution enables professionals to manage their practices from anywhere and eliminates the complexity of dealing with multiple vendors and systems.
“HUSK Pro provides a turnkey system to help private practitioners run their offices efficiently so they can support patients on their wellness journeys and drive better personalized health outcomes,” says Mike McGrath, Chief Growth Officer, HUSK. “Launching and growing a private practice can be challenging. HUSK Pro was created to address these unique challenges with a comprehensive solution.”
The HUSK Pro team handles insurance credentialing, and practitioners benefit from features including:
• Online booking with personalized availability and schedule preferences
• Calendar management that integrates with popular calendar apps
• Automated reminders via text, email and push notifications
• Secure video conferencing for telehealth clients
• Centralized client management
• Electronic health record patient forms and visit notes organized in a secure location
• Integrated billing and payment software for insurance-funded or private pay
• Centralized reporting system that provides instant real-time data and insights
Patients are empowered with HUSK Pro benefits that include options to schedule appointments, track goals and message with their practitioner between appointments.
"I never expected to be a small business owner, but I knew that I wanted to work in private practice. Working with a support team like HUSK allows me to put more focus on my clients and spend less time having to work behind the scenes on things I have not been trained to do,” says Samantha DeMello, RD, LD. “Knowing I have a knowledgeable team behind me, who I can go to with my questions and concerns, makes me feel more secure in my practice and has made a community out of an otherwise solitary job. I wouldn't be able to do my job without the support of the HUSK Pro team."
ABOUT HUSK:
We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For more than thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK’s wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK, we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, visit huskwellness.com.
