7 Ways to Help Children Build Life Skills This Summer
Girls Know How chapter books inspire kids to explore and pursue the careers of their dreams while learning life skills.
Turning fun into learning!
Building a foundation of behavioral, emotional, and social skills early on can enhance a child’s confidence and influence their future personal and professional success.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents often worry that time away from school during summer break might affect their children's academic progress. However, according to Ellen Langas, author of the Girls Know How® book series for tweens, academics are just one part of the success equation. "Building a foundation of behavioral, emotional, and social skills early on can significantly enhance a child’s confidence and influence their future personal and professional success," says Langas.
— Ellen Langas, Author, Girls Know How books
Her fictional chapter book series encourages kids to explore a variety of careers and introduces a variety of life skills by enabling kids the opportunity to consider how characters handle a variety of challenges and relationships. In addition to reading, parents can play a crucial role in helping children develop these skills from a young age. "As soon as children start learning language around ages two or three, they begin to pick up social cues from their environment," says Tricia Ferrara, Licensed Professional Counselor and Behavioral Health Specialist.
Girls Know How recommends 7 simple and fun ways to help children build essential behavioral, emotional, and social skills through the summer season:
1. Leadership: Create leadership opportunities at home that match a child's age and ability. If you're planning a family outing, involve kids in planning activities and assigning tasks. Whether it's packing a picnic basket or creating a birthday party budget, these activities build responsibility and confidence.
2. Teamwork: Teamwork skills can be fostered through household projects, sports, and clubs. Encourage children to work with others on projects like cooking with family members or creating a clubhouse with friends. Discuss the importance of supporting teammates and collaborating for better results. Community outreach projects and sports also provide excellent teamwork opportunities.
3. Communication: Effective communication is vital for relationship building. Teach children proper phone manners, email etiquette, and social networking practices. Practice in-person introductions, greetings, and eye contact. Reinforce the basics of saying please and thank you and encourage writing sincere thank-you notes.
4. Conflict Resolution: Learning how to handle disagreements helps children become resilient and able to manage everyday challenges. Encourage kids to articulate problems and explore solutions. Introduce concepts like compromise and respect and guide them in weighing the pros and cons of different approaches.
5. Unstructured Play: Emphasize the joy and value of unstructured play. It's a vital activity where children can develop social and behavioral skills naturally. Remember, parents are a child's most important role models. Be patient and let learning be fun and interactive, relieving any pressure to constantly structure their playtime!
6. Goal Setting: Help children set small, achievable goals that lead to larger objectives. For example, if they want to buy a bicycle by summer's end, break down the steps needed to reach that goal. Celebrate their persistence and accomplishments.
7. Organization: Good organizational skills reduce stress and improve time management. Help kids create a chart of daily activities and responsibilities. This will help them balance time spent on sports, lessons, family functions, and social activities.
Summer vacation can be fun-filled and packed with meaningful learning experiences. For more ideas, visit GirlsKnowHow.com to explore online activities and the Girls Know How® chapter book series (ages 7 – 12) available at bookstores and QVC.com.
About Girls Know How: Founded in 2004, Girls Know How® books, a division of Kids Know How, was created to help young people follow their dreams, explore career opportunities and access the tools and information that can help them reach their full potentials. Books and free downloads, including a Teachers Corner resource center, can be found at GirlsKnowHow.com. Books are also available at QVC.com and book stores.
