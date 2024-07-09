U.S. Chamber on the Passing of Former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe. Sen. Inhofe led a distinguished career of public service for the people of Oklahoma, from the state legislature and Mayor of his hometown of Tulsa, to more than three decades in Congress, including as Chairman of the both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee. We offer condolences to his family, friends, fellow Oklahomans, and former staff during this difficult time.”

##