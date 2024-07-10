Submit Release
SecurityBridge Announces Bill Oliver As U.S. Managing Director

SecurityBridge appoints Bill Oliver as Managing Director of U.S. operations.

Company Continues U.S. Team Expansion

Bill Oliver brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience and a proven track record in driving business success.”
— Ivan Mans, CTO and Co-Founder of SecurityBridge
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced the appointment of Bill Oliver as Managing Director of its U.S. operations. Oliver brings over 15 years of business operations and finance experience, as well as a vast knowledge of SAP, cybersecurity technology, and services.

“The expansion of SecurityBridge’s U.S. team underscores the company's unwavering commitment to protecting North American customers’ SAP platforms from debilitating cyber-attacks,” said Ivan Mans, CTO and Co-Founder of SecurityBridge. “Bill Oliver brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience and a proven track record in driving business success. We look forward to his contributions as SecurityBridge continues its U.S. momentum.”

In his new role, Oliver will be responsible for increasing SecurityBridge's overall market share, operations, and strategic direction in the U.S. market. Before joining SecurityBridge, he held leadership and consulting roles with Winterhawk Consulting and Oliver Advisory Group and managerial roles in external audit, advisory, and assurance services.

"I have had the privilege of working with Ivan and Christoph, SecurityBridge's CEO and founder, for several years; the innovative SAP cybersecurity solutions they have developed are exceptional. I look forward to our continued relationship as we extend the company's presence throughout the U.S. market," said Oliver.

For more information about SecurityBridge and its SAP security solutions, visit www.securitybridge.com.

About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.

SecurityBridge Announces Bill Oliver As U.S. Managing Director

