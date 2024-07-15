Calvert Task Group Announces the Upcoming Publication of ‘Don’t Give Up the Ship'
The fate of our country is in the hands of the American people. The time to act is now. ‘Don’t Give Up the Ship’ will be available soon.
The groundbreaking work offers a compendium of personal expressions that captures the dangerous drift of our military and our nation away from Constitutional and patriotic fundamentals.”LAFAYETTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this urgent call for change, the Calvert Task Group’s thought-provoking new book warns that Progressive politics is eroding the core Navy values and its readiness to defend the nation.
— CAPT Tom Burbage
Seventeen former military officers, most U.S. Naval Academy graduates, apply their insights shaped by combat, command, and senior leadership experience to illuminate the divisive threat of woke politics in ‘Don’t Give Up the Ship’. The authors bring an urgent perspective to the impact of politicizing America’s military, which includes endangering security, eroding readiness, and risking wartime defeat.
‘Don’t Give Up the Ship’ is a distress call that captures the authors’ deep concern for our military and our nation. “The groundbreaking work offers a compendium of personal expressions that captures the dangerous drift of our military and our nation away from Constitutional and patriotic fundamentals that have made America the land of the free and the home of the brave,” said Tom Burbage, Captain, U.S. Navy (ret), President, the Calvert Group.
Readers will benefit from the obvious warning signs presented in the book. “Our freedoms and our nation itself are under siege from within and without. We face unprecedented circumstances,” Burbage said. “Our military is the backbone of our Republic and ensures our American freedoms.”
The book provides insights into China's expansionist ambitions, which pose an existential threat. The emerging dangers of the changing international order from Russia, Iran, the DPRK, and radical Islam add depth, urgency, and complexity to our nation’s foreign challenges.
The authors of the book also bring an urgent perspective to the unprecedented internal challenges to our societal and cultural norms, including the economy, the press and social media, election integrity, academia, and national borders—all of which are increasingly under duress and about to fail.
“These internal and external threats have combined to put immense pressures on our military,” Burbage said. “It is no longer certain that our military can defend us from our enemies abroad. It is also no longer clear our nation’s young people will answer the call to join the military to defend our Republic and way of life,” Burbage said.
This book is dedicated to the memory of Abraham Lincoln, who led the Republic through the Civil War and set America on its journey to achieving equality of opportunity for all citizens. The book’s trailblazing content urges readers to defend the principles that made America strong and heed its clarion call to action. "We view with alarm efforts to undo the toil of generations and reinsert divisions based on race into the fabric of American life," Burbage said.
The book also contains an introduction, author biographical information, appendix, index, and notes.
BOOK ENDORSEMENTS
• “The Calvert Group is made up of true American heroes who have literally fought for our freedoms and now find themselves fighting for the country in a way they never imagined.” – Mike Huckabee, Political Commentator, Baptist Minister, and former Governor of Arkansas
• “Don’t Give Up the Ship” is the kind of patriotic message every American can rally around. It is an important book about a topic vital to our survival.” - Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
• “Everybody who cares about our Navy, and our entire military, needs to read this book. It is chock full of truth, research, and perspective you can only get from patriots dedicated to defeating leftist indoctrination and refocusing the military on its core mission: deterring, fighting, and winning our nation’s wars. Our warfighters need this book!”- Pete Hegseth, FOX News television host and author
• The Calvert Task Group clearly recognizes that we are locked in a struggle for the soul of our nation. They effectively expose the insidious, but very real threats to our military’s readiness and our nation’s unity.” - Brig Gen. Christopher Petty, U.S. Army (ret), Board Member, STARRS, Creator of the ‘Battle Digest Military History Series’
• “‘Don’t Give Up the Ship’ is a gripping book that metaphorically identifies our Constitutional Republic as a Ship which is quickly sinking and must be saved through the combined efforts of citizens—all hands-on deck. They are sounding the alarm to the greatest threats to the survival of our Republic, which has infected our Nation and military as it diminishes equal opportunity and meritocracy, thereby degrading warfighting readiness.” – Maj Gen. Joe Arbuckle, U.S. Army (ret)
• "The veterans responsible for the essays in this work provide readers a compelling testimony of the U.S. military's perilous path and a persuasive invitation for us to right the ship before it is too late." - Matt Lohmeier, author of ‘Irresistible Revolution,’ former Lt Col, US Space Force
• “It would behoove all leaders, past and present, to read this insightful and thought-provoking book. It is chock full of hard truths many will not want to hear, but which all, without exception, need to hear.” -- Willam Dean Lee, Vice Admiral, USCG (ret)
ABOUT CALVERT TASK GROUP
Calvert Task Group is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. The website is www.calverttaskgroup.org. The group's purpose is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Navy.
CAPT Tom Burbage
Calvert Task Group
+1 404-583-2664
honor@calverttaskgroup.org