ASCM Connect 2024 Announces Key Themes and Esteemed Line-up of Speakers
ASCM Connect 2024 to feature Arianna Huffington, David Edelman, and Guenther Steiner as keynotes, focusing on resilience, technology, talent, and sustainability
Our comprehensive conference program is designed to equip supply chain professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to make an immediate impact on their organization’s performance.”CHICAGO, IL, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is thrilled to announce an impressive line-up of speakers for this year’s ASCM Connect: North America conference, set to take place September 9-11, 2024.
Attendees will hear the latest trends and strategies from leading voices in supply chain management over three days of informative presentations, insightful panel discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities.
This year's conference will feature keynote addresses from luminaries: Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and Thrive Global, will share her insights on changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success on Day 1; David Edelman, a renowned expert and sought-after advisor on AI, digitization, go-to-market strategy, and agile operations, will deliver a keynote on the transformative impact of AI on customer experience on Day 2; and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, will provide an inside look into the high-stakes world of Formula 1 race operations and the crucial role of supply chain management in motorsports on Day 3.
ASCM Connect 2024 will focus on four key themes: Stability, Resilience, and Agility; Digital Capabilities, Technologies, and Enablers; Talent, Leadership, and Transformation; and Sustainability, Circularity and Climate.
"Our comprehensive conference program is designed to equip supply chain professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to make an immediate impact on their organization’s performance,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “These tracks address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing our industry today, offering targeted insights and practical solutions that can be directly applied to drive innovation, efficiency, and ultimately, profitability.”
Featured speakers from each track include:
Stability, Resilience, and Agility:
- Jorge Aviles, associate at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, will cover insurance coverage for supply chain risks and disruptions.
- Marisa Brown, senior principal research lead at APQC, will discuss building resilience across the supply chain.
- Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute and President of Blue Silk Consulting, will provide insights into the complexities of reshoring initiatives post-COVID-19.
- Lucille Docter of US Cellular will address the importance of internal and external partnerships in staying agile and resilient.
- Alan G. Dunn, president of GDI Consulting & Training Company, will present on assessing enterprise risks derived from critical suppliers.
- Luis Roman, global head of site & supply chain services at Johnson & Johnson, will discuss strategies for building agility and resilience in sectorized supply chains.
Digital Capabilities, Technologies, and Enablers:
- Christine Barnhart, CPIM, chief marketing and industry officer, and Kevin Wong, chief operation officer of Nulogy, will discuss digital transformation and external network empowerment.
- Sean Centilli, CSCP, director of PwC, will discuss the evolution of the tech-enabled ecosystem in supply chains.
- Lora Cecere, founder, Supply Chain Insights, will talk through the Supply Chains to Admire analysis that recognizes top performers while providing benchmarks for all companies to drive supply chain excellence.
- Pedro A. Neto, supply chain data scientist of HP, will tackle the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into supply chains.
- Paul Pittman, Ph.D., CPIM, CPIM-F, CSCP-F, professor at Indiana University, will lead an interactive session on using generative AI for enhanced decision-making processes.
- Albrecht Ricken, Ph.D., program manager for robotics at SAP, will speak on the advantages of generative AI for supply chain professionals.
- Gregory Schlegel, founder /CEO of The Supply Chain Risk Management Consortium, will present on improving supply chain resilience using AI-ML algorithms.
Talent, Leadership, and Transformation:
- Sunil Bharadwaj, CSCP, CLTD, managing partner at ImpactEazer Consulting, will cover the fundamentals of operational and strategic resilience.
- Brent Ruth, CPIM-F, CSCP-F, CLTD-F, CTSC, SCOR-P of Caterpillar, Inc., will address the future of management in the context of lean digital transformation.
- Joe Walden, associate teaching professor at the University of Kansas, will speak on achieving peak productivity through supply chain leadership.
- David Williams, senior manager of enterprise GSC talent development at Northrop Grumman, will highlight the impact of robust learning and development programs on modernizing supply chains.
Sustainability, Circularity, and Climate:
- Rachel Aland, transportation director at ACEEE, and Chris Pickett, COO of Flock Freight, will present on collaborative, data-based operations to reduce freight emissions.
- Michael Ford, CPIM, CSCP, CLTD, CTSC of TQM Works Consulting, and Maryanne Ross, CPIM-F, CSCP-F, CLTD-F, CTSC, CEO and cofounder of Supply Chain Mavens, will lead a session on sustainable supply networks.
- Bill Loftis, owner and principal of Supply Chain Ecology, will discuss decarbonizing long-haul freight with intermodal transportation.
- Leila Merabet, team lead demand planning at Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), will discuss adapting demand planning to fuel growth in a dynamic market.
With over 45 speakers, ASCM Connect 2024 will host a diverse range of global supply chain experts, offering attendees a comprehensive view of current trends and future directions in the industry. This event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for supply chain professionals to gain insights from industry leaders, network with peers, and explore the latest innovations and strategies in supply chain management. Be sure to check out the full list of speakers here.
About ASCM:
The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation, and leadership. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certification and training spanning 60 years. Through its network of alliances and thought leadership, ASCM is transforming the world through the power of supply chain.
