SnapFulfil Honored as Winner of 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

SnapFulfil wins 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects award for optimizing warehouse performance through scalable WMS and seamless ERP integration.

Collaboration is key to supply chain success, and it’s important to celebrate the projects and partnerships that drive visibility, efficiency, and innovation.” — Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil, a leading advanced warehouse management system (WMS), has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. The award celebrates innovative projects that significantly automate, optimize, streamline, and enhance supply chain performance. SnapFulfil earned this recognition for its transformative collaboration with Troy Lee Designs (TLD) , a renowned action sports apparel and custom paint company.SnapFulfil helps companies address growth challenges by providing a scalable warehouse management system that enhances efficiency, optimizes inventory processes, and facilitates seamless integration with existing ERP systems, enabling smoother operations and global scalability."Many of today's supply chain companies are tasked with providing the utmost in visibility. Whether it's tracking reverse logistics, implementing financial software or upgrading sourcing solutions, collaborations and partnerships are what make supply chain projects a success. That's why it's important to celebrate those projects (and partnerships)," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.The successful SnapFulfil and TLD project led to remarkable operational efficiencies, including a dramatic reduction in pallet putaway time—from 30-45 minutes to just 5-10 minutes per unit—and improved warehouse productivity that enabled a transition from extended six-day working weeks to a standard five-day, eight-hour schedule. The seamless integration with NetSuite ERP eliminated costly modifications and empowered TLD to scale efficiently into new global markets."We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which underscores the collaborative effort and commitment of both SnapFulfil and Troy Lee Designs to achieve exceptional supply chain performance," said Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer, SnapFulfil. "This project exemplifies the transformative power of strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology in optimizing warehouse operations and driving growth."To view the full list of winners, visit this page

