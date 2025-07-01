Global Supply Chains Face Rising Congestion, Tariff Uncertainty, and Capacity Shifts, Per Dimerco’s July Freight Report

Tariffs, congestion, and shifting demand are straining global freight. Dimerco’s July report points to key capacity and rate challenges.

Demand patterns are swinging quickly. The sharp contrast between weak China–U.S. airfreight and strong S.E. Asia exports underscores the need for flexible logistics planning and early space booking.” — Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group's July 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report reveals a dynamic and challenging freight environment, intensified by looming tariff expirations, persistent congestion, and rapidly evolving capacity constraints across global trade routes.⦿ Tariff Deadlines Drive Export Surge: The impending expiration of the U.S.–China reciprocal tariff suspension on August 13 has sparked a rush in exports, notably from Taiwan, Vietnam , and Southern China, placing significant pressure on available air and ocean capacities.⦿ Ocean Freight Volatility: Transpacific rates, after briefly softening in June, are stabilizing as shipping lines restore previously canceled sailings. Persistent port bottlenecks at Manzanillo, key European gateways, and select U.S. ports continue due to inland logistics congestion and labor shortages.⦿ Divergent Airfreight Trends: Intra-Asia airfreight remains robust, especially between China and Southeast Asia , while China–U.S. routes face reduced volumes due to declining eCommerce shipments. In contrast, U.S. outbound airfreight from Dallas and Los Angeles tightens amid back-to-school and early holiday preparations.⦿ Geopolitical Complexity: U.S. military actions near Iran have disrupted Persian Gulf shipping routes, causing significant rerouting. Additionally, heightened India-Pakistan trade tensions have forced carriers to restructure services, complicating South Asia–Middle East routes.⦿ Semiconductor and High-Tech Demand: Taiwan experiences heightened demand for freight capacity as businesses expedite shipments of AI hardware and electronic components in anticipation of potential tariff impacts.Expert Insights:--------------------"The combination of tariff uncertainty, peak summer demand, and geopolitical volatility is creating a highly fluid freight environment," said Alvin Fuh, VP of Ocean Freight at Dimerco. "Businesses must remain agile and adapt quickly to rapidly evolving market conditions."Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco, emphasized, "Demand patterns are shifting rapidly. The disparity between soft China–U.S. airfreight and booming exports from Southeast Asia highlights the critical need for proactive logistics strategies and early capacity planning."Dimerco’s July report provides detailed forecasts, up-to-date rate analysis, and targeted insights, enabling shippers to effectively manage the complexities of today's freight landscape.---> Click here to download the full report <---

