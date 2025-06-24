ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd Go Live in Uganda, Boosting Digital Trade Capabilities in East Africa

ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd go live in Uganda, bringing digital invoicing, payments, and eDOs to boost trade efficiency across East Africa’s shipping sector.

We’re proud to expand in Uganda with Hapag-Lloyd, bringing smarter, faster, and transparent shipping to East Africa matching the standards of global trade hubs.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the trusted digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, has officially expanded its services to Uganda in partnership with global shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd. This milestone marks a key step in advancing ODeX’s global footprint and significantly advances the digital transformation of trade processes in East Africa.Through its collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd, ODeX strengthens its presence in East Africa, delivering significant value to Ugandan importers, exporters, and logistics stakeholders, who will now benefit from streamlined, paperless shipping processes that are faster, more transparent, and highly efficient. ODeX’s comprehensive digital modules , including eInvoice, ePayments, and the eDO Module, enable secure and seamless digital transactions , from invoice management and real-time payments to the electronic issuance and tracking of Delivery Orders (DO).The expanded services offer substantial benefits to Uganda’s trade community by automating data entry to minimize errors, accelerating processing times for invoices and delivery orders, and significantly reducing the need for physical visits to counters. Enhanced visibility and built-in notifications ensure customers have real-time access to the status of their invoices and DOs, greatly reducing the frequency of follow-up inquiries.This strategic initiative supports Uganda’s ongoing efforts toward digital modernization , aligning closely with ODeX’s commitment to introducing global trade efficiencies to the African market."We are delighted to deepen our presence in Uganda with Hapag-Lloyd," said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. "Together, we’re delivering smarter, faster, and more transparent shipping workflows to customers across East Africa. Ugandan businesses will now enjoy the same level of convenience and efficiency that ODeX provides to global trade hubs worldwide."About ODeX---------------ODeX is a leading platform in the digital transformation of export-import (EXIM) trade services, automating and simplifying documentation and payment processes for the ocean shipping industry. Connecting over 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, ODeX offers customizable digital solutions for invoicing, payments, document management, and regulatory compliance—enabling seamless collaboration and real-time visibility among stakeholders.For more information on ODeX’s services in Uganda, visit www.odexglobal.com About Hapag-Lloyd:-------------------------292 vessels, 11.9 million TEU transport volume, around 16,700 employees in more than 400 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company and a powerful partner for you.Liner Shipping Segment: Hapag-Lloyd offers a fleet with a Vessel Capacity 2.3 million TEU, as well as a Container Capacity 3.4 million TEU including one of the world’s largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents.Terminal & Infrastructure segment: Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Besides terminal-related activities complementary logistics services are provided at selected locations.Hapag-Lloyd belongs to the leading ocean carriers for the trades Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America.For more information on Hapag-Lloyd, visit www.hapag-lloyd.com

