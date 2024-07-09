MPD Seeks Assistance in Locating Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 9:42 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money and property from the employee. The employee fled and called 9-1-1. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining property

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/BspTeT-lmDw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24104796

###