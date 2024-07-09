MPD Seeking a Vehicle in Potomac Avenue Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 8:02 p.m., members of the First District responded to the reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival, members located two adult males and two adult females suffering from gunshot wounds. The two adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The two adult female victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24104772



###