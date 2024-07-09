Submit Release
MPD Searching for Dog Taken in Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a dog taken in a robbery.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the victim arranged to sell the dog to a buyer in Southeast. The victim met with the buyer in the 2800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, and when negotiating a price, the buyer brandished a handgun and then fled the scene on foot with the dog.

The stolen dog is a female American Bully with black and white fur. She is approximately 9 weeks old and was not wearing a collar. A photo of the dog can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24104790

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol. MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

###

