Maryland State Police Seeks Public’s Assistance In Locating Wicomico County Murder Suspect

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Wicomico County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Fernando Medina-Moreta, 27, of Seaford, Delaware. He is wanted in connection to the murder of Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez, 23, of Miami, Florida.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 9, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 700 block of E. Naylor Mill Road for a reported shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, Rodriguez was involved in a physical altercation with Medina-Moreta. During the altercation, Medina-Moreta pulled out a firearm and shot Rodriguez before fleeing the scene. Rodriguez was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Salisbury Police requested that Maryland State Police homicide detectives take over the investigation into Rodriguez’s murder. Medina-Moreta should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact Sgt. Scott Sears at 443-783-7230.

The case remains under investigation.

