Project MFG Season 4 Clash of Trades premiere
Project MFG's Clash of Trades is Back! Come see our NASCAR themed Advanced Manufacturing competition at the amazing Stewart-Haas Racing facility.KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clash of Trades is BACK! Get ready for Season 4!
Set your calendars for the live premiere on Friday, July 12th at 8PM Eastern 7PM Central). Hosted by Jim Bollinger from Do-Rite Fabrication.
This National Championship was filmed for the Project MFG YouTube Reality series “Clash of Trades” which is in the 4th season. These talented teams gave their all-in pursuit of glory and put on an impressive competition. Stewart-Haas Racing was a fantastic host site generously offering up their best-in-class manufacturing facility for the students to compete.
Episode 1 releases July 12th at 7pm CST, will highlight the first regional competition that was held at Texas A&M TEE’s facility in College Station, Texas. It featured six competing teams: Vincennes University, Autry Technology Center, Pickens Technical College, South Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Greenville Technical College. All the teams were faced with challenging tasks and obstacles to overcome and proved their expertise in various areas such as CNC programming, Tig Welding, mill and lathe operations, 3 and 5-axis milling, and much more. Each team brought their unique strengths and were eager to put their skills to the test and demonstrate their proficiency in various advanced manufacturing processes.
Episode 2 releases July 19th at &pm CST, will follow the second regional competition that took place at Greenville Technical Colleges Center for Manufacturing and Innovation in Greenville, South Carolina. The event showcased six additional competing teams, including Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy, Ulster Boces Career & Technical Center, Calhoun Community College, Minnesota State College Southeast, Central Alabama Community College, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
Episode 3 releases July 26th at 7pm CST, fill follow the third and final regional competition that was held at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the three remaining teams, Yuba Community College, Fresno City College, and Everett Community College. After the completion of the regional rounds, all of the teams’ projects were submitted and judged as a whole.
Episode 4, releases August 2nd at 7pm CST, is the National Championship that was held at the Stewart-Haas Racing Facility. Stewart-Haas drivers Cole Custer & Ryan Preece made a special appearance to cheer the Advanced Manufacturing teams on and talk about how important precision manufacturing is in the performance racing world. During the competition teams were given a toolbox challenge where they were challenged to put tools back in their toolboxes according to exact specs the fastest. Central Alabama’s team completed the task first and won a VIP infield experience at the Coca Cola 600 race as well as each team member winning a toolbox from the challenge to take home as their own.
Winning teams were donated tools from our many sponsors and had the opportunity to win $100,000 for the first-place team, $50,000 for the second-place team, and $25,000 for the third-place team.
Who emerged victorious and claimed the 100,000 grand prize? Tune in to the Clash of Trades National Championship on YouTube to find out!
Clash of Trades is a national integrated manufacturing competition presented by @ProjectMFG, a movement to Promote, Elevate, and Accelerate the trade workforce pipeline, with a key goal to inform future generations of the vast careers one can find within America's skilled trades industry.
The program is funded in part by the U.S. Deptment of Defense and its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program (IBAS). Special thanks to our Sponsors and Partners, The Gene Haas Foundation, Mastercam, Haas Automation, ZEISS, Phillips Corp, & Lincoln Electric. A big thank you to Stewart-Haas Racing for letting us use their amazing facility! Stewart-Haas drivers Cole Custer & Ryan Preece made a special appearance to cheer the Advanced Manufacturing teams on and talk about how important precision manufacturing is in the performance racing world. We would also like to thank our judges: Joseph Forsyth, Trian Georgeou, and George Gozellski for taking the time to come out and judge the 2024 competition.
Amy Moyer
Project MFG
+1 913-634-5404
email us here
Project MFG Season 4 Clash of Trades trailer