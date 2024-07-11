Dr. David Williams Joins Effect Hope Board of Directors for a Second Time
Dr. David Williams*
We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams back to our board of directors. He brings a wealth of understanding in the world of public health.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr David Williams has joined the Effect Hope Board of Directors for a second time in July 2024. He previously served on the board from 2017 to 2020, and has joined again, as we continue to support people affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
Dr. Williams is a Canadian physician who served as Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province of Ontario from 2015 to 2021. Dr. Williams was initially a general practitioner and anesthetist in Sioux Lookout, Ontario and later served as a Medical Director and Outpatient Director at the United Missions Hospital in Tansen, Nepal. With extensive experience in infectious disease diagnosing, he assessed many cases of NTDs for over a decade while working in Nepal.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams back to our board of directors,” says Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. “He brings a wealth of understanding in the world of public health. During his time in Nepal, he was actively diagnosing and treating neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), witnessing firsthand the profound impact of limited access to quality NTD care.”
Dr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Health Science (MHSc). He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada in community medicine/public health and preventive medicine. He is also the recipient of several awards and distinctions, including the University of Toronto Gold Medal in Pharmacology, the Honorary Life Membership of the Ontario Medical Association, and the ALPHA Distinguished Service Award.
As Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams led the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic from January 2020, until his retirement in June, 2021.
Kim Evans adds, “Dr. Williams is also a man of deep faith, with a strong understanding of the roots of Effect Hope. His strategic insight will be invaluable as we position ourselves for an even greater global impact."
Effect Hope is proud to welcome Dr. David Williams to the board of directors once again and looks forward to this new term with optimism and gratitude for his leadership on the mission to end neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.
*Photo Credit: Huntsville Doppler
______________________
Effect Hope (The Leprosy Mission Canada) is the only Canadian Christian global health organization that is exclusively focused on serving people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy. They have been serving vulnerable populations for more than 130 years. Effect Hope works with partners to improve access to health services and help people overcome disease, disability, and discrimination. Their work is made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, and donations from thousands of generous Canadians.
Breanna Willock
Effect Hope
bwillock@effecthope.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube