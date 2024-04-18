CANADIAN GLOBAL HEALTH ORGANIZATION EFFECT HOPE SHARES 2023 IMPACT REPORT
Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy disproportionately affect people living in poverty – especially women and children.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy disproportionately affect people living in poverty – especially women and children. We work with partners to care for some of the world’s most vulnerable people, so they can overcome disease, disability and discrimination.” — Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2024
Canadian Christian global health organization Effect Hope is making a significant impact by serving people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.
In their 2023 Impact Report Effect Hope shares inspiring stories about people and communities whose lives have been changed through health and wellness initiatives. Through strategic partnerships in Asia and Africa, over 20 sustainable programs in 8 countries find, treat and care for people with NTDs, while empowering them to end social stigma and cycles of poverty.
Through active case finding, community engagement, and medical intervention, millions of people were screened for disease, and directed to resources and treatment. Thousands of healthcare workers were trained in diagnosing and treating NTDs, to increase capacity in local hospitals and clinics. Hundreds of surgeries were provided to restore mobility and independence.
Additionally, results from active case finding activities in remote villages have highlighted significant underreporting in other areas, particularly among women and girls.
“Neglected Tropical Diseases like leprosy disproportionately affect people living in poverty – especially women and children. We work with partners to care for some of the world’s most vulnerable people, so they can overcome disease, disability and discrimination. With the support of or donors and partners, we continue to develop sustainable programs across Africa and Asia.” - Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope.
By partnering with other global health organizations, all levels of governments, and local community leaders, Effect Hope brings hope and restoration to some of the 1.7 billion people affected by NTDs around the world.
“For people to successfully overcome the impact of NTDs like leprosy and access the care they need closest to home, their local health centres must be well-equipped,” says Maneesh Philip, Director of International Programs at Effect Hope. “We work with partners and community leaders to improve the resilience of health systems to better serve people and their communities.”
Effect Hope’s 2023 Impact Report is available now online at https://www.theimpactofhope.ca/
Effect Hope (The Leprosy Mission Canada) is the only Canadian Christian global health organization that is exclusively focused on serving people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.
They have been serving vulnerable populations for more than 130 years. Effect Hope works with partners to improve access to health services and help people overcome disease, disability, and discrimination. Their work is made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, and donations from thousands of generous Canadians.
For more information contact Breanna Willock at bwillock@effecthope.org
Breanna Willock
Effect Hope
+1 888-537-7679
bwillock@effecthope.org
