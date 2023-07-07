Canadian Global Health Organization Launches Project in Liberia to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases
It’s encouraging to know that both general healthcare workers and community leaders in Liberia are working together to address the unique needs of people with NTDs like leprosy.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effect Hope (The Leprosy Mission Canada) has partnered with Anesvad Foundation and American Leprosy Missions to launch the TRANSFORM project, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health in Liberia. This project will address the physical, mental, and social consequences of people in Liberia affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like leprosy. It is an extension of program work which has been ongoing for several years in Liberia.
NTDs affect a significant proportion of Liberia's population of over 5 million people. These diseases disproportionately impact people in remote and impoverished areas, who face significant barriers to accessing health care.
Through the TRANSFORM project, partners will develop a more robust healthcare system to improve access to specialized NTD services across over 10 counties in Liberia. This program is designed to sustainably reduce the long-term consequences of disease, disability, and discrimination. This will be achieved through improved activities for early detection, treatment, and community awareness.
The project will have several key areas of intervention including:
1. Training health workers. Supporting communities and health facilities with the training, tools, and equipment needed to identify and treat the physical and mental health consequences of Neglected Tropical Diseases.
2. A consistent supply chain. Working with the government in Liberia to ensure a consistent supply of NTD-specific medicines and supplies at health centres across the country.
3.Community support and empowerment. Partnering with individuals who have experienced the impact of NTDs first-hand, so they can become active participants in NTD services. This includes peer support groups, which help raise awareness about social stigma and mental health issues.
4. An integrated approach to healthcare. Each health facility will have a combination of medical staff, as well as community health workers, specially trained to serve people affected by NTDs. This approach is part of a larger initiative to include affected people in planning and implementing NTD care and support.
“The TRANSFORM program puts people at the center of NTD case management. It’s encouraging to know that both general healthcare workers and community leaders in Liberia are working together to address the unique needs of people with NTDs like leprosy,” says Kim Evans, CEO, Effect Hope.
Effect Hope (The Leprosy Mission Canada) is a Canadian Christian global health organization that is exclusively focused on serving people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. Effect Hope partners with national and local governments, healthcare providers and community leaders to improve access to health and wellness services to help people overcome disease, disability, and discrimination. Their work is made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, and generous donations from thousands of Canadians.
