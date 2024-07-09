Idaho Commerce Welcomes New Tourism ManagerJul08

PRESS RELEASE: For immediate release

Idaho Commerce Welcomes New Tourism Manager

BOISE, Idaho (July 8, 2024) –The Idaho Department of Commerce is pleased to welcome Natalie Jushinski as Visit Idaho’s new Tourism manager.

Jushinski is a hospitality veteran with twenty plus years of industry experience in hotel meeting and event management and has an extensive background in travel and tourism, including product development and distribution. Natalie has spent a significant part of her career focusing on inbound international leisure travel, specifically promoting the Pacific Northwest working with city and state Destination Marketing Organizations and other travel entities around the globe.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jushinski moved often in her youth as part of a military family. Her exposure to destinations all over the world fueled a passion for travel. She currently resides in Nampa, ID with her husband and French Bulldog. In her free time, Jushinski enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, gardening, walking her dog, and has a passion for music and singing. She can also be found on her motorcycle exploring the backroads of the beautiful Idaho countryside with her husband and friends.

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Visit Idaho and look forward to working with our partners around the state in promoting our beautiful destination to visitors far and wide,” says Jushinski.

Jushinski replaces former Tourism Manager Diane Norton, whose Idaho Commerce career spanned nearly 17 years in Tourism.

About Visit Idaho:

As the official tourism marketing arm for the State of Idaho, Visit Idaho (Idaho Tourism) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest Industry and Visit Idaho is committed to growing Idaho’s economy and furthering positive economic impacts for Idaho’s businesses and residents.