Professional Rodeo Clown Matt Merritt to Entertain the Crowd at the Caleb Bennett Invitational

Renowned Professional Rodeo Clown Matt Merritt to Entertain the Crowd at the Inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Professional Bareback Riding Battle
We are thrilled to have Matt Merritt join Butch Knowles, Anthony Lucia, and Manu Lataste. Their combined talents and passion for the sport will make this event truly memorable for all who attend.”KAMAS, UT, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement for the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle continues to build with the announcement that renowned rodeo entertainer Matt Merritt will be performing at the event. Scheduled for July 25th at 6:30 PM (MT) in Kamas, Utah, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Matt Merritt, widely known for his humor, charisma, and ability to captivate audiences, will join an elite team of rodeo professionals including event announcers Butch Knowles, Anthony Lucia, and Professional Bull Jumper Manu Lataste. Together, they will provide an evening of top-tier entertainment and thrilling rodeo action.
Matt Merritt has earned a reputation as one of the most engaging and entertaining figures in the rodeo circuit. With a unique blend of comedy and crowd interaction, Matt brings a vibrant energy to every event he participates in, ensuring that fans of all ages are thoroughly entertained.
Butch Knowles, a former PRCA World Champion All-Around Cowboy, is revered for his expert commentary and deep understanding of the sport. His insights and knowledge will provide an enriching experience for both seasoned rodeo fans and newcomers alike.
Anthony Lucia, celebrated for his dynamic announcing style and deep connection with the rodeo community, will bring his unique blend of humor, insight, and showmanship to the event. As the son of World Champion Trick Roper, Tommy Lucia, Anthony has been a favorite among rodeo fans nationwide.
Professional Bull Jumper Manu Lataste is known for his extraordinary talent and thrilling performances, adding a unique and exciting element to the event. His expertise and passion for rodeo will undoubtedly captivate the audience.
"We are thrilled to have Matt Merritt join Butch Knowles, Anthony Lucia, and Manu Lataste at the Caleb Bennett Invitational," said Patrick Witham, event producer and owner of Legacy Pro Rodeo. "Their combined talents and passion for the sport will make this inaugural event truly special and memorable for all who attend."
The Caleb Bennett Invitational Professional Bareback Riding Battle will showcase some of the finest bareback riders in the world, competing for top honors in this thrilling rodeo event. Attendees can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere, high-adrenaline competition, and top-notch entertainment.
The event will take place at the scenic Kamas Rodeo Grounds, offering a perfect backdrop for an evening of excitement and entertainment. Don't miss out on this historic event! Join us on July 25th at 6:30 PM (MT) in Kamas, Utah, for the Caleb Bennett Invitational Professional Bareback Riding Battle.
About the Caleb Bennett Invitational Professional Bareback Riding Battle:
The Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle is an annual rodeo event that brings together top bareback riders from around the world to compete in a thrilling showcase of skill and athleticism. Founded by acclaimed bareback rider Caleb Bennett, the event aims to celebrate and promote the sport of bareback riding.
Note to Editors:
• High-resolution images and interviews with Matt Merritt, Butch Knowles, Anthony Lucia, Manu Lataste, and Caleb Bennett are available upon request.
• Event details and ticket information can be found at www.cbinvitational.rodeo
