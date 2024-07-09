New Wild Movie Nights at Cottar's 1920s Camp - A Unique Cinematic Experience
Coming to the Maasai Mara October 2024BERWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottar’s Safaris is excited to announce the launch of its weekly Wild Movie Nights at their iconic Cottar's 1920s Camp. Starting in October 2024, guests are invited to experience an enchanting evening of nature, luxury, and film where the untamed beauty of the Maasai Mara meets the allure of the silver screen.
As dusk falls, guests will be escorted to Cottar’s Safaris unique wild cinema, which boasts spectacular views across the savannah. Here, the vintage Rolls Royce ‘Dugu Dugu’ Bar will be set up, offering a selection of refreshing drinks to kick off the evening. The scene is set with a projector screen, surrounded by the soft glow of lanterns and a roaring fire, creating an intimate and cozy atmosphere.
Settling into comfy canvas bean bags or traditional shuka mats, with thick blankets provided, guests will be treated to an iconic African movie, such as ‘The Lion King’ or ‘Out of Africa’, under the stunning star-studded sky.
To enhance the movie-going experience, classic cinema snacks with a gourmet twist will be served throughout the film - from freshly popped popcorn, savoury hotdogs, and delectable homemade chocolates. The cinematic adventure continues even after the credits roll, with adults returning to camp for a sumptuous dinner, offering a 'proper meal' under the expansive African sky.
About Cottar’s Safaris
The multi award-winning Cottar’s Safaris is located in the private Olderkesi Conservancy, which borders the famous Maasai Mara in Kenya. Offering a bespoke and truly sustainable safari experience, it is owned and managed by the fifth generation of the Cottar’s family, the oldest established and continuing safari family who have been operating in Africa for more than 100 years.
Cottar’s 1920s Camp is one of only eleven accredited Global Ecosphere Retreats in the World and takes sustainability seriously. Attaining the status of Long Run Global Ecosphere Retreat® means that it has achieved the highest sustainability standards through a balance in the 4Cs of biodiversity: conservation, community development, cultural stewardship and commerce.
Cottar’s Safaris comprises Cottar’s 1920s Camp and the private Bush Villa - both ideally located in the wildlife rich Maasai Mara. The Cottar family provide genuinely stunning wilderness experiences, engaging in the original spirit and essence of “safari”: an abundance of wildlife, a guarantee of privacy and the highest standards of professional guiding in a luxurious and authentic safari environment.
