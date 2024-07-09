Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,796 in the last 365 days.

New Wild Movie Nights at Cottar's 1920s Camp - A Unique Cinematic Experience

Coming to the Maasai Mara October 2024

BERWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottar’s Safaris is excited to announce the launch of its weekly Wild Movie Nights at their iconic Cottar's 1920s Camp. Starting in October 2024, guests are invited to experience an enchanting evening of nature, luxury, and film where the untamed beauty of the Maasai Mara meets the allure of the silver screen.

As dusk falls, guests will be escorted to Cottar’s Safaris unique wild cinema, which boasts spectacular views across the savannah. Here, the vintage Rolls Royce ‘Dugu Dugu’ Bar will be set up, offering a selection of refreshing drinks to kick off the evening. The scene is set with a projector screen, surrounded by the soft glow of lanterns and a roaring fire, creating an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

Settling into comfy canvas bean bags or traditional shuka mats, with thick blankets provided, guests will be treated to an iconic African movie, such as ‘The Lion King’ or ‘Out of Africa’, under the stunning star-studded sky.

To enhance the movie-going experience, classic cinema snacks with a gourmet twist will be served throughout the film - from freshly popped popcorn, savoury hotdogs, and delectable homemade chocolates. The cinematic adventure continues even after the credits roll, with adults returning to camp for a sumptuous dinner, offering a 'proper meal' under the expansive African sky.

For more information about Cottar's Safaris visit www.cottars.com

Download images here:

For further press information and images contact Sofie Askew at SA & CO.
sofie@sofieaskewpr.co.uk / +44 (0)7590 398366

About Cottar’s Safaris

The multi award-winning Cottar’s Safaris is located in the private Olderkesi Conservancy, which borders the famous Maasai Mara in Kenya. Offering a bespoke and truly sustainable safari experience, it is owned and managed by the fifth generation of the Cottar’s family, the oldest established and continuing safari family who have been operating in Africa for more than 100 years.

Cottar’s 1920s Camp is one of only eleven accredited Global Ecosphere Retreats in the World and takes sustainability seriously. Attaining the status of Long Run Global Ecosphere Retreat® means that it has achieved the highest sustainability standards through a balance in the 4Cs of biodiversity: conservation, community development, cultural stewardship and commerce.

Cottar’s Safaris comprises Cottar’s 1920s Camp and the private Bush Villa - both ideally located in the wildlife rich Maasai Mara. The Cottar family provide genuinely stunning wilderness experiences, engaging in the original spirit and essence of “safari”: an abundance of wildlife, a guarantee of privacy and the highest standards of professional guiding in a luxurious and authentic safari environment.

Sofie Askew
SA & CO.
+44 7590 398366
sofie@sofieaskewpr.co.uk

You just read:

New Wild Movie Nights at Cottar's 1920s Camp - A Unique Cinematic Experience

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more