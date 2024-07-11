AFC Urgent Care New Garden Expands to Offer Primary Care, Welcomes New Providers

We're thrilled to welcome Scott and Kimberly to our team. Their expertise allows us to offer comprehensive primary care, providing our patients with a convenient option for their healthcare needs.” — Dr. John Carmack, medical director

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFC Urgent Care New Garden is growing with an expansion of services and providers. In addition to existing urgent care services, AFC Urgent Care New Garden now offers comprehensive primary care, serving as a one-stop shop for convenient and high-quality healthcare in the Greensboro community.

Leading this new chapter are two new board-certified providers who recently joined the AFC Urgent Care New Garden team:

Scott Long, PA-C: Long brings more than 20 years of experience in family, internal and urgent care medicine to AFC Urgent Care New Garden, and is known for his commitment to acute and primary care of his patients. He received his bachelor of science degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. After several years working in allied health patient care, he completed the PA Program at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2001. Long also teaches for Wake Forest and Elon University's PA Programs, and precepts physician assistant students in their clinical rotations as a clinical affiliate professor for Elon.

Kimberly Morton, MSN, ENP: Morton joins AFC Urgent Care New Garden with 24 years of experience in family, urgent care and emergency medicine as an emergency nurse practitioner. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, NC, with her nursing degree and went on to complete her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health Houston). Morton has a vast knowledge of not only emergency/urgent care needs and treatments, and is also able to manage many chronic issues for her patients.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott and Kimberly to our team," said Dr. John Carmack, medical director. "Their expertise allows us to offer comprehensive primary care, providing Greensboro residents with a convenient option for all their healthcare needs, from routine checkups to urgent care."

Now, Greensboro residents can rely on AFC Urgent Care New Garden for:

Convenient primary care: Routine checkups, preventative care, medication management, chronic condition management.

Trusted urgent care: Treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, on-site diagnostics (X-ray, lab testing), occupational medicine services (pre-employment physicals, workers' compensation), and more.

To Learn More, Visit AFC Urgent Care online at https://afcurgentcare.com/new-garden. For more information on this press release, contact clinic administrator April Moore, amoore@afcurgentcare.com or (336) 609-6000.

Committed to providing accessible and efficient healthcare, AFC Urgent Care New Garden is open seven days a week and offers walk-in appointments and online scheduling for both primary care and urgent care services.

###