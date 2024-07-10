Lights, Camera, Action: InDistribution Media Unveils National Media TV Campaign for Client Base
EINPresswire.com/ -- InDistribution Media (IDM) a, a result-driven, strategy-based, and creatively focused media agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its national TV campaign for its diverse client base. This comprehensive media initiative is designed to enhance the visibility and sales velocity of clients' products across the United States, particularly in the garden hardware and housewares markets.
This innovative campaign leverages America's top-rated TV shows to tag products directly to Amazon and Walmart.com, for example, enabling viewers to make immediate purchases. This method not only drives product sales but also significantly enhances brand awareness on a national scale. By integrating direct purchasing links into television programming, InDistribution Media is revolutionizing the way products connect with consumers, making shopping as instantaneous and seamless as possible.
Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Consumer Products International (CPI), a key partner in this campaign, commented on the initiative, "This tagging strategy is about more than just increasing sales; it’s about transforming how brands engage with consumers. We are leveraging the power of media and online retail synergy to elevate the brands we work with, giving them unparalleled exposure on national television and the world's largest online marketplace.”
The TV campaign will be nationally syndicated in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta, reaching over 1,000 stations nationwide.
Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, has a storied career in the industry. Known for his innovative approach, he helped pioneer the placement of premium health and wellness products on Amazon in the early 2000s.
His extensive experience also includes collaborations with high-profile sports and entertainment personalities such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky, enhancing their brand presence in the retail space. Gould is no stranger to working with retailers across the country during his 35-plus-year career.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT INDISTRIBUTION MEDIA
InDistribution Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach in consumer markets.
